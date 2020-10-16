Always...Patsy Cline, by Lawton Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. today, Saturday, Oct. 24, and 2 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 25, McMahon Memorial Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris. Tickets $15-$24, depending on seat. www.lawtoncommunitytheatre.com or 355-1600.
Humane Society of Lawton-Comanche County Garage Sale, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. today, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Unitarian Universalist Church, 816 W. Gore. 695-0206.
Slider Benefit for United Way of Southwest Oklahoma, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. today, Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C. $5 for two sliders from Texas Roadhouse and bag of chips.
St. Paul’s Pumpkin Patch, Saturday through Oct. 31, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 910 NW 38th. Open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily, noon-1 p.m. Sundays. Proceeds to homeless and hungry in the community.
Fletcher Fall Street Festival, all day Saturday, downtown Fletcher. Vendors and food trucks, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; baked dessert contest, 3 p.m.; chili cookoff, 5 p.m.; Glow Run 5K and 1 mile run, 7-8:30 p.m. Also, live music, dancing. Facebook: Fall Street Festival.
The Old Plantation Restaurant’s annual Street Rod, Muscle Car and Classic Car Show, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, downtown Medicine Park. Free admission.
Prince of Peace Easter Pageant (Easter in October Edition), 8:30-10 p.m. Saturday, at Holy City, 262 Holy City Road, in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.
