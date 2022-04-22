“Nine to Five,” 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Cameron University Theater, 2800 W. Gore. Tickets $20 for adults; $15 for non CU-students, military and senior citizens; Cameron students, faculty and staff free with ID. 581-2346.
Earth Day Fashion Show, by Verdejo Events LLC, 6:30-8 p.m today, Mahali Events Center, 408 W. Lee. Tickets $15 per person. 919-3592.
Reception for Collective Castings: An Homage to Benson Warren, 6 p.m. today, Cameron University. Visual lecture at McCutcheon Recital Hall, in the Music Building, followed by a reception at the Cameron Art Gallery. On display through May 22.
Reception for Kathy and Jerry Smyers tapestry and sculpture works, 6-8 p.m. today, Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, 2150 Chisholm Trail Parkway, Duncan. Reception free. On display through June 30. 252-6692
Straw Bale Gardening, 10 a.m. Saturday, Lawton Farmers Market, Southwest 4th and West Gore Boulevard. Free.
Spring Festival to celebrate Month of the Military Child, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area, 7463 Deer Creek Canyon Road, Fort Sill. Free. 442-4756.
Book signing for “Daddy? Mommy? Who is God?” by Darius Monroe, 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. Free admission. 581-3450.
Beaver Creek Freetrappers Spring Rendezvous, 9 a.m. Saturday, northeast of Sterling. Free admission. Getting there: Oklahoma 17 east of Sterling, then north on Country Road 195 for 1 mile, then right onto Welch Road.
Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra Cowboys and Fiddlers, with Kyle Dillingham, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, McMahon Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris. Ticket $10 to $50, by calling 531-5043 or swokarts.com.
Southwest Oklahoma Iris Society Iris Show, 12:30-4 p.m. Sunday, central court at Central Plaza, Southwest 4th and C. Free admission.
Emergence: Cameron University Senior Art Exhibit, through April 29, Leslie Powell Gallery, 620 SW D.
Invitational High School Art Competition and Exhibition, through April 29, teaching gallery in the Art Building Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore.
Cameron University and USAO students art show, through May 26, Chisholm Trail Arts Council, 810 W. Walnut, Duncan.
