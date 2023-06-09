Chisholm Trail Municipal Band Concerts, 8 p.m. today, in the gazebo of Fuqua Park, U.S. 81 and Beech Avenue, Duncan. Free.
Gardening Forum, 8-9 a.m. Saturday, Lawton Farmers Market, 77 SW 4th. Weekly forum to discuss variety of gardening subjects, tips and tricks. Free.
Kid’s Day Carnival, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Lawton Farmers Market, 77 SW 4th. Face painting, games. Free.
Mount Scott Masonic Lodge Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser, 8-11 a.m. Saturday, 1814 SW C. Adults, $7; kids ages 6-12, $5; under age 5, free.
Book signing/meet and greet by Lorene M. Wood for her book: “Love Big Eat Well: Living the Dream, Bistro Lorene ,” noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Phillyhoma, 1508 W. Gore.
Saturday Night Lights in Lawton, by C3 Car Club Lawton, 8-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Cache Road Square, NW 38th and Cache Road.
Mother/Daughter, by Lou Baggett and Jessee Baggett, through June 23, Leslie Powell Gallery, 620 SW D. Gallery open noon-4 p.m. weekdays. Free.
West of Yesterday, photographs by Alan Ball, through June, Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, 2150 Chisholm Trail Parkway, Duncan. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $6 for adults, $4 for youth ages 5-17, under age 5 free, free admission to active duty military with ID, $4 for veterans. (580) 252-6692
Transform, through June 30, Wigwam Gallery of NBC Bank, 121 W. Commerce, Altus. 16 works from 14 artist that examine the concept of transformation. Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays by appointment. (580) 477-1100.