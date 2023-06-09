Chisholm Trail Municipal Band Concerts, 8 p.m. today, in the gazebo of Fuqua Park, U.S. 81 and Beech Avenue, Duncan. Free.

Gardening Forum, 8-9 a.m. Saturday, Lawton Farmers Market, 77 SW 4th. Weekly forum to discuss variety of gardening subjects, tips and tricks. Free.

