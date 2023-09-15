LPS Foundation Golden Corral Breakfast, 6-9 a.m. today, 2632 Cache Road. Regular attendees, $20; LPS employees, $10. Tickets available at Liberty National Bank, 4005 W. Gore, all LPS school sites, or at the door.
Elgin Community Library Book Sale, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. today, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Fletcher Fairgrounds, 501 W. North Drive, Fletcher. Free admission.
Community Art Night: Sola wood flower bouquet arrangement, 6 p.m. today, Lawton Fort Sill Art Council, 1701 NW Ferris. Free.
Aviation Fair, 2-6 p.m. today, Altus Community Center, 401 Falcon Road, Altus. Flight simulator, virtual reality goggles, meet Air Force airmen, STEM activities. Free admission.
2023 Sunflower Season at Horn Canna Farm, today through Sept. 24, Horn Canna Farm, 3043 County Road 1240, Carnegie. $5 per person, $35 per day for photographer or $100 for 10-day pass.
Devil Dog Run (30th anniversary), 8 a.m. Saturday, Patriot Club, 500 Upton Road, Fort Sill. 1-mile walk, 5K, 10K. $35 per person. Registration at Fires Fitness Center, 3290 Crane Avenue, Fort Sill.
Children’s Book Swap, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. For youths up to age 18. Free.
Third Saturday Readings: Benjamin Myers, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Unitarian Universalist Church, 816 W. Gore. Free.
Lawton Community Theatre Benefit Concert, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, McMahon Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris. Featuring favorite musical theater hits performed by LCT singers and special guests. General admission seats $25. 355-1600 or lawtoncommunitytheatre.com
Geronimo Birthday Celebration, all day in downtown Geronimo, beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday with Decades Fun Run. Events include parade at 10:30 a.m., live music, car show and burnout, games, corn hole tournament, Tommy Franks Mobile Museum, fishing derby, vendors. Music, fireworks and street dance, 8-11 p.m. Free admission.
Geronimo Volunteer Fire Department breakfast fundraiser, 7:30-11 a.m. Saturday, at the station, 100 Main Street, Geronimo.
35th Bull Riding Classic, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Geronimo. Tickets $12 in advance at Geronimo City Hall or $15 at gate for adults; $5 for ages 5-12. 353-5511. Mutton Bustin’ beginning at 4 p.m.
