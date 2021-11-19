Craft Harvest Show, noon-8 p.m. today, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan. Arts and crafts, good court, Santa and Mrs. Claus. Free admission. Sponsored by the Lawton Crafts, Arts and Hobby Association.
“The Music Man Jr.,” by Lawton Ballet Theatre, 7 p.m. today, 1 p.m. Saturday, McMahon Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris. Tickets: $11 for adults, $9 for children under age 12 and seniors over age 65. 280-4623.
Magic Lantern Series: “La Vie En Rose,” 7:30 p.m. today in the McCasland Ballroom at Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore. Free admission. cameron.edu/magiclantern.
“Jake’s Women,” 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Cameron University Theater, 2800 W. Gore. 581-2478 for tickets.
Fort Sill Youth Center Fall Festival, 6-8 p.m. today at the center, 4123 Bragg Road, Fort Sill. Cost $5 or four canned good items.
Angel Tree kickoff, 10 a.m. Saturday, Walmart, 1002 N. Sheridan. 284-7335.
11th annual Run for the Fallen, 9:30 a.m. Saturday, starting at the Patriot’s Club, 500 Upton Road, Fort Sill. Registration $25 at any MWR fitness center. 442-2445, 2740 or 6186.
Holiday Stroll, by Main Street Duncan, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, downtown Duncan. (580) 252-8696.
