Lawton Fort Sill All Trails Festival, today and Saturday, in various locations in and around Lawton. Today in Elmer Thomas Park, 5-9 p.m.: Open Streets vendors, scavenger hunt, 5K Splash Fun Walk/Run, Prairie Dog Fun Bike Ride. Saturday activities begin at 8 a.m., to include sites at Medicine Park, Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, Lake Ellsworth, Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area (LETRA) and Cameron University. Schedule at: https://allevents.in/lawton/2022-swok-trails-fest/10000301794303887
Parkinson Foundation of Oklahoma Ugly Man Contest, 6 p.m. today, Dillard’s Courtyard of Central Plaza, Southwest 4th and C. Contestants: Danny Wagner, John Veal, Bill Barrett, Kenny Wing, Michael Cleghorn, Gordon Andrade. 699-2204.
Family STEM Festival, by Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma, noon-3 p.m. Saturday, H.C. King Center, 1705 NW 20th. Free.
Juneteenth Celebration, Saturday, Patterson Center, 4 NE Arlington. Opening ceremonies from 3:30-4:45 p.m.; food and activities from 5-7 p.m. 581-3485 after 11 a.m.
Father Daughter Dance, 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Patriot Club, 500 Upton Road, Fort Sill. $40 for adult and one child; each additional child $10. 442-5300.
American Cancer Society of Comanche County Relay for Life, 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Bentley Gardens of Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore.
Eats and Beats, 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan. Entertainment and food vendors. Free admission. 357-1483.
Third Sunday Artisan Market, noon Sunday, Lawton Farmers Market, 77 SW 4th. Free admission.
Indigenous People’s Day, beginning 2 p.m. Sunday, Lawton Convention Center in the Hilton Garden Inn, 135 NW 2nd. Gourd dancing at 2 p.m.; following supper break at 5 p.m., grand entry at 6 p.m., then social dancing 7-11 p.m. Local recognition honor dance, with special guests Lawton Buffalo Soldiers. 458-3195.
