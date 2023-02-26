MONDAY
National Read Across America Week celebrated in LPS this week.
Almor West Elementary — Superhero Day, dress as a superhero and read a graphic novel.
Carriage Hills Elementary — 1 Fish, 2 Fish Day, wear red or blue.
Central Middle — Cougar Coffee sales all week; Chess Club, 3 p.m.; parent information meeting for Highsteppers Dance tryouts, 6 p.m. in the LHS cafeteria.
Crosby Park Elementary — Wear your favorite color today.
Eisenhower High — Anime meets all week, 2:30 p.m.; Key Club, 2:30 p.m.; IKE Pom tryout parent information meeting in commons area, 6:30 p.m.
Hugh Bish Elementary — Book Fair open all week; Green Eggs and Ham Day, all wear green.
Lawton High — Senior Leadership meeting, 11 a.m.; Art, Social Studies and Native American Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Stomp practice all week, 2:30 p.m.; Table Top meeting, 3 p.m.; ACT tutoring, 3 p.m.; Leadership Club, 3 p.m.
MacArthur High — Crochet and K-Pop Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Meet the Highlanders girls soccer, 6 p.m.; Cheer & Highlanderettes Dance in person sign ups and parent information meeting for March 25 tryouts, 6 p.m.
Pat Henry Elementary — Hats Off to Reading, rock your favorite hat.
Sullivan Village Elementary — 5th grade at STARBASE.
Whittier Elementary — Breakfast served beginning 8:20 a.m. followed by Wake-up in the gym at 8:30 a.m.
Woodland Hills Elementary — Spring Book Fair open through Thursday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
TUESDAY
Almor West Elementary — Dress as your favorite decade and read a historical fiction book.
Carriage Hills Elementary — Fox in Socks Day, wear crazy socks.
Central Middle — Art Club, 3 p.m.
Crosby Park Elementary — Career Day, dress in your dream career attire.
Eisenhower High — Youth & Government, 2:30 p.m.; IKE Cheer tryout parent information meeting in EHS commons area, 6 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle — Group photos today.
Freedom Elementary — Art Club, 3:45 p.m.
Hugh Bish Elementary — Cat in the Hat Day, wear a fun shirt.
Lawton High — YAHL Leadership Day at the Capitol today and Wednesday; English, Aviation and Chess Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; band rehearsal, 3 p.m. Anime Club, 3:05 p.m.
MacArthur High — Key Club, 2:30 p.m.
Pat Henry Elementary — Cozy Up with a Good Book, wear school appropriate pj’s.
WEDNESDAY
Almor West Elementary — Dress like your favorite sports star and read a sports biography.
Carriage Hills Elementary — Wacky Wednesday, wear your wackiest outfit.
Crosby Park Elementary — Wear a shirt with a positive message.
Eisenhower High — FCA; Student vs. Faculty Dodgeball, eighth hour; African American Club, 2:30 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle — FCA in the auditorium, 7:40 a.m.; Student Council, 3 p.m.; IKE Cheer parent/informational meeting for March 25 tryouts, EMS commons area, 6 p.m.
Hugh Bish Elementary — Oh the Places You’ll Go Day, wear a college/university shirt.
Lawton High — FCA, 7 a.m.; Upward Bound for 9th/10th grades, 8:45 a.m.; Leadership meeting, 10 a.m.; Academic Team practice, 2:30 p.m.; Military Child Club, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur High — FCA, 7:15 a.m.; Senior Class meeting, 11 a.m.; GSA, 2:30 p.m.; KILT, 2:30 p.m.; Tabletop gaming, 2:30 p.m.
Pat Henry Elementary — Wacky Wednesday, wear clothes backwards or mismatched.
THURSDAY
National Read Across America Day and Dr. Suess’ Birthday.
Almor West Elementary — Dress wacky and read a rhyming book.
Carriage Hills Elementary — Dress as your favorite Dr. Seuss character.
Crosby Park Elementary — Dress as your favorite Dr. Seuss character.
Eisenhower High — GSA, 2:30 p.m.; Native American Club and Youth & Government meetings, 2:30 p.m.
Hugh Bish Elementary — Hop on Pop/Socks on Pop, wear 50’s clothes or crazy socks.
Lawton High — Unified Club meets, 7:10 a.m.; Science Club, 2:30 p.m.; Math Club, 2:35 p.m.
MacArthur High — Speech to NSDA Districts at OU through Saturday; Art Club, 2:30 p.m.
Pat Henry Elementary — Dress as your favorite book character.
Sullivan Village Elementary — Read Across America celebrated.
Woodland Hills Elementary — Snack money due today for delivery Friday; Family Night at the Book Fair, 4-6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Almor West Elementary — Dress as your favorite book character.
Carriage Hills Elementary — Sleep Book Day, wear school appropriate pj’s.
Central Middle — PTO Popcorn/Pickle sales, 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Crosby Park Elementary — Wear your favorite hat or shirt; PTA Spring Bingo.
Freedom Elementary — Robotics Club, 3:45 p.m.
Hugh Bish Elementary — Dress as your favorite book character; Student of the Month and Principal Pal of the Month awarded, 3 p.m.
Lawton High — Graduation meeting for seniors, 8:45 a.m.; band Spring Concert rehearsal, 3-5 p.m.
Lincoln Elementary — Scholar of the Week and Month awarded.
MacArthur High — SPARCS, 8:30 a.m.; Crochet Club, 2:30 p.m.
Pat Henry Elementary — Oh the Place You’ll Go, dress in your best attire for Picture Day today; JAC Junction; 5th grade to STARBASE.
Woodland Hills Elementary — Book Fair open 9 a.m.-noon.
SATURDAY
Lawton Transition Program hosts Special Olympics Athletes Spaghetti Dinner & Silent Auction at VFW Post 5263, 103 NE 20th, noon-4 p.m. Tickets $10.
Eisenhower High — Youth Soccer Clinic by Lady Eagles Booster Club at Cameron Stadium, for youth Pre-k through eighth grade. Check in at noon. Cost, $25.