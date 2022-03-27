Monday
Central Middle — Cougar Coffee sales this week for delivery on Friday.
Crosby Park Elementary — Book fair open all week, 9:30 a.m. — 3:15 p.m.
Hugh Bish Elementary — EOY (end of year) Science Benchmark testing all week.
Lawton High — Art Club, Science Club and Social Studies Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Table Top meeting, 3 p.m.
Ridgecrest Elementary — World’s Finest Chocolate fundraiser sales through April 17.
Whittier Elementary — 2nd grade EOY Science Benchmark testing all week.
Tuesday
Eisenhower High — African American Club and Bible Study meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Cheer parent meeting in commons area, 6 p.m.
Lawton High — English Club and Chess Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Anime Club meeting, 3 p.m.
Learning Tree Academy — Picture day.
MacArthur High — Key Club, 2:30 p.m.; Highlanderette parent meeting cafeteria, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Edison Elementary — Student store open for primary students.
Eisenhower High — Academic Awards assembly, 9th/12th, 8:45 a.m. and 10th/11th, 1:15 p.m.; Military Child Club, 2:30 p.m.; POM parent meeting in gym, 6 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle — FCA in auditorium, 7:40 a.m.
Central Middle — FCA in big gym, 7:45 a.m.
Lawton High — Open Doors Trio Day at the State Capitol; FCA, 7 a.m.; JROTC Change of Command in main gym, 12:50 p.m.; Academic Team practice, 2:30 p.m.; Jazz Band rehearsal, 3 p.m.; “How to Kiss a Girl,” drama production, 6 p.m.
MacArthur High — FCA, 7:15 a.m.; GSA, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur Middle — FCA in the main gym, 7:40 a.m.
Thursday
Central Middle — Military Child meeting in the big gym, 7:45 a.m.
Edison Elementary — Science Fair; student store open for intermediate students.
Eisenhower High — Anime Club, 2:30 p.m.
Lawton High — Bo Bowman Baseball Tournament opens; Spring pep rally, 9:05 a.m.; Mr. and Miss LHS competition in the auditorium, 1 p.m.; Math Club and Science Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur High — “The Outsiders” pay assembly for students, 9:20 a.m. with public performances at 6:45 p.m. today through Saturday and matinee at 2p.m. Sunday.
Ridgecrest Elementary — The Phantom of the Music Room presented by the 4th grade, 6:30 p.m.
Friday
Paraprofessional Appreciation Day (April 3) celebrated.
Central Middle — Cougar Donuts, 8:30 a.m.; PTO popcorn/pickle sales $1
Edison Elementary — Student store open for all students; Science Fair; Principal Pals and Student of the Month awarded.
Eisenhower High — GSA, 2:30 p.m.; Anime Club, 2:30 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle — Partner’s Club BOCCE Ball.
Freedom Elementary — Month of the Military Child Kick-off — Parent Clap Out.
Hugh Bish Elementary — PTA snack cart — $1 each.
MacArthur High — Choir to OSSAA State Choral at OU; Drama Club, 2:30 p.m.; “The Outsiders” pay assembly, 6:45 p.m.
Sullivan Village Elementary — The NED Show on Zoom.
Whittier Elementary — PURPLE UP Friday.
Saturday
MacArthur High — “The Outsiders” pay assembly, 6:45 p.m.