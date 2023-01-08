Monday
School Board Appreciation Month
Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
Carriage Hills Elementary — Students and staff will wear blue and have gifts to show their appreciation for LPSPD Officers.
Central Middle — Cougar Coffee sales all week; Rocket League 2v2 try-outs, 3 p.m.; Academic Team practice, 3 p.m.; Art and Chess Club meetings, 3 p.m.
Edison Elementary — STAR Assessment through Jan. 20.
Eisenhower High — Academic Team practice, 2:30 p.m.; Anime meetings all week, 2:30 p.m.; Key Club meets, 2:30 p.m.
Lawton High — Art, Social Studies and Native American Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Stomp practice, 2:30 p.m. through Thursday; Student Council, 2:30 p.m.; Table Top meeting, 3 p.m.; ACT tutoring, 3 p.m.; Leadership Club, 2:30 p.m.
Lincoln Elementary — Appreciation Day for LPSPD Officers.
MacArthur High — Crochet Club, 2:30 p.m.; K-Pop, 2:30 p.m.; Student Council, 2:30 p.m.; FB Banquet at City Hall, ticket required, 6 p.m.
Pioneer Park Elementary — Student of the Month assemblies, intermediate at 9:30 a.m. and primary at 2 p.m.
Whittier Elementary — Breakfast begins at 8:20 a.m., Wake-up in the gym every morning at 8:30 a.m.
Tuesday
LPS Children’s Chorus for grades 3-6 Spring auditions at the Life Ready Center, 6:30 p.m. and again on Jan. 17.
Central Middle — Partners Club meeting, 7:45 a.m.; 7th/8th grade Academic Team to District in Ada, 12:45 p.m.; Overwatch try-outs, 3 p.m.; Art Club, 3 p.m.
Eisenhower Elementary — Mental Health Awareness today and tomorrow.
Eisenhower High — Tech Showcase all day; NHS and Youth & Government meetings, 2:30 p.m.
Lawton High — Open Doors meeting, 8:25 a.m.; ASVAB, 9:30 a.m.; English, Aviation and Chess Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; NHS meeting, 2:30 p.m.; band rehearsal, 3 p.m.; Anime Club, 3 p.m.
MacArthur High — Jostens here for cap & gown ordering, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; Key Club, 2:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Central Middle — FCA, 7:45 a.m.; Halo try-outs, 3 p.m.
Eisenhower High — ASVAB in commons area, 8 a.m.; Academic Team practice, 2:30 p.m.; African American Club meeting, 2:30 p.m.; Chess Club, 2:30 p.m.; Eagles’ Nest, 2:30 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle — FCA in the auditorium, 7:40 a.m.; Student Council meeting, 3 p.m.
Lawton High — FCA, 7 a.m.; Leadership Class, 10 a.m.; Academic Team practice, 2:30 p.m.; Close Up meeting, 3 p.m.
MacArthur High — FCA, 7:15 a.m.; Tech Showcase; KILT meeting, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur Middle – Eighth grade pre-enrollment with MHS counselors, 8 a.m.
Thursday
Central Middle — NJHS, 8:50 a.m.; Fortnite/Rocket League practice, 3 p.m.; All-City Winter Orchestra Concert for beginning class, 6 p.m.
Edison Elementary — Student Store/Snack Cart for primary.
Eisenhower High — GSA and Youth & Government meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Native American Club meets, 2:30 p.m.
Lawton High — Gentlemen of LHS, 7:05 a.m.; Unified Club meets, 7:10 a.m.; Science Club, 2:30 p.m.; Math Club, 2:35 p.m.
Friday
Carriage Hills Elementary — 4th/5th grades to “Washington’s Armor” play.
Central Middle — MK, Halo practice, 3 p.m.
Edison Elementary — Student Store/Snack Cart for intermediate; Principal Pals Awards.
MacArthur High — SPARCS, 8:30 a.m.; Crochet Club, 2:30 p.m.
Pat Henry Elementary — Snack Attack sales; JAG assembly, 2:30 p.m.
Pioneer Park Elementary — Painting with the Principals for primary.
Saturday
Eisenhower High — Alumni Soccer game at Cameron University, noon.
Lawton High — Area Academic Team Meet.