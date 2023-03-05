MONDAY
National School Social Worker Week
Almor West Elementary — 4th grade field trip to Science Museum.
Central Middle — Cougar Coffee all week, 8:30 a.m.; Academic Team practice, 3 p.m.; Chess Club, 3 p.m.
Edison Elementary — STAR progress monitoring all week; EMS Cheerleaders presentation today.
Eisenhower Elementary — EMS Cheerleaders presentation in gym, 12 noon.
Eisenhower High — Anime meets all week, 2:30 p.m.; Key Club, 2:30 p.m.
Lawton High — Art, Social Studies and Native American Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Stomp practice all week, 2:30 p.m.; Student Council, 2:30 p.m.; band rehearsal, 3 p.m.; Tabletop meeting, 3 p.m.; ACT tutoring, 3 p.m.; Leadership Club, 3 p.m.
Lincoln Elementary — Celebrating Morris Weeks, our school social worker.
MacArthur High — Spring Fever Spirit Week; Open Doors, 8:30 a.m.; Crochet Club and K-Pop Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; NHS meeting, 2:30 p.m.
Whittier Elementary — Breakfast served beginning at 8:20 a.m. followed by Wake-up in the gym every morning at 8:30 a.m.
TUESDAY
Central Middle — Partners Club, 7:45 a.m.; Art Club, 2:30 p.m.
Eisenhower High — Military Child Club, 2:30 p.m.; Youth & Government, 2:30 p.m.
Freedom Elementary — Art Club, 3:45 p.m.
Lawton High — ACT, 7:30 a.m.; English, Aviation and Chess Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; NHS, 2:30 p.m.; band rehearsal, 3 p.m.; band Spring Concert, 6:30 p.m.
MacArthur High — Key Club calendar fundraiser ends Thursday; Key Club meets, 2:30 p.m.
Pat Henry Elementary — Spring pictures taken today.
Ridgecrest Elementary — Spring pictures taken today.
WEDNESDAY
Edison Elementary — 4th/5th graders to OKC Thunder Blue Fitness Event.
Eisenhower High — African American Club, 2:30 p.m.; Chess Club, 2:30 p.m.; Eagles Nest meeting, 2:30 p.m.; National Honor Society Induction in auditorium, 7 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle — FCA in the auditorium, 7:40 a.m.; Student Council, 3 p.m.
Lawton High — FCA, 7 a.m.; Junior Leadership; Academic Team practice, 2:30 p.m.; Mr. and Mrs. LHS practice, 4 p.m.
MacArthur High — FCA, 7:15 a.m.; Junior Leadership Fort Sill Day; Cadet Lawman, Oklahoma Highway Patrol presentation, 11 a.m.; Spring pep rally, 1:30 p.m.; GSA and Tabletop Gaming meetings, 2:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills Elementary — 4th grade field trip.
THURSDAY
Future Chef competition held at Central Middle School, 1 p.m.
Carriage Hills Elementary — 1st/2nd grades to Pinkalicious.
Edison Elementary — 1st grade to Pinkalicious; Snack Cart for primary.
Eisenhower High — GSA, 2:30 p.m.; Native American Club and Youth & Government meetings, 2:30 p.m.
Lawton High — Gentlemen of LHS, 7:05 a.m.; Unified Club, 7:10 am.; Science and Math Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Mr. and Mrs. LHS practice, 5 p.m.
MacArthur High — Spring pep rally, 1:45 p.m.; Art Club, 2:30 p.m.
Pat Henry Elementary — Pre-K through 4th grades to Pinkalicious.
Ridgecrest Elementary — Family Movie Night at the Lawton Family YMCA, tickets may be purchased in the school office.
Woodland Hills Elementary — PTA popcorn/candy orders due today for delivery tomorrow.
FRIDAY
49th Annual JROTC Ball for all three high schools hosted by the Highlander Battalion at Cameron University’s McCasland Ballroom, 6:45 p.m.
Central Middle — Crazy Hat Day, $1.
Edison Elementary — Snack Cart for intermediate students; Principal Pals awarded.
Eisenhower High — Lawton Transitional Program will host their First Oscar Party at the Vaska Theatre; $5 ticket includes small drink and popcorn.
Freedom Elementary — Robotics Club, 3:45 p.m.
Lawton High — Mr. and Mrs. LHS pay assembly in the auditorium, 10 a.m.
Learning Tree Academy — LTA Annual Glow Run.
MacArthur High — SPARCS, 8:30 a.m.; performance of The Heathers — tickets required, 12:45 p.m.; Crochet Club, 2:30 p.m.
Pat Henry Elementary — JAG Junction.