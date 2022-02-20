Monday
No school
Tuesday
Almor West Elementary — TwosDay, students and staff are encouraged to wear tutus, ties and tube socks.
Central Middle — $1 Cougar Coffee sales, orders taken through Thursday; Science Club, 7:50 a.m.; National Junior Honor Society Induction Ceremony in the auditorium, 6 p.m.
Crosby Park Elementary — One EPIC TwosDay, wear ties/tutus to celebrate 100th Day of School, Global Play Day.
Edison Elementary — Terrific TwosDay, wear tie-dye, tutus, tennis shoes and tiaras.
Eisenhower High — FCCLA, 2:30 p.m.; Cheer tryout informational meeting in commons area, 6 p.m.; Club Scrub (Health and STEM Club) guest presenter Cosmetic Specialty Labs in EHS Chemistry Lab, 7:30 a.m.
Hugh Bish Elementary — Benchmark and STAR testing this week.
Lawton High — English Club, 2:30 p.m.; Chess Club, 2:30 p.m.; National Honor Society meeting, 2:30 p.m.; Anime Club, 3 p.m.
MacArthur High — Key Club, 2:30 p.m.
Sullivan Village Elementary — PTA World’s Finest Chocolate fundraiser begins.
Whittier Elementary — TwosDay, wear tutus and bowties
Woodland Hills Elementary — American Heart Association Kids Heart Challenge ends on Friday; Big Kahuna candy bar fundraiser continues.
Wednesday
School Bus Driver Appreciation Day
Central Oklahoma Spelling Bee Region 14 Competition at Central Middle School, 9 a.m.
Middle School Parent Teacher Conferences, 3:30-6:30 p.m.
Carriage Hills Elementary — Spelling Bee winner and runner up to Spelling Bee at CMS.
Central Middle — FCA in the big gym, 7:45 a.m.
Edison Elementary — Primary Student Store open.
Eisenhower High — Great Plains Tech Center interviews all day; football signings in the big gym, 2 p.m.; EHS Talent Show tryouts in auditorium, 2:30 p.m.; Pom tryout informational meeting in commons area, 6:30 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle — FCA in the auditorium, 7:40 a.m.
Lawton High — FCA, 7 a.m.; Junior Leadership Lawton Fort Sill; Academic Team practice, 2:30 p.m.; Jazz Band rehearsal, 3 p.m.
MacArthur High — FCA, 7:15 a.m.; Junior Leadership Lawton Fort Sill Mentor Day; GSA, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur Middle — FCA in the main gym, 7:40 a.m.; casual picture day in the auditorium.
Sullivan Village Elementary — Spelling Bee winner and runner up to Spelling Bee at CMS.
Whittier Elementary — Spelling Bee winner and runner up to Spelling Bee at CMS.
Thursday
Elementary Parent Teacher Conferences, 4-7 p.m.
Almor West Elementary — Field trip to McMahon Auditorium for Lawton Community Theatre student production of “Toy Camp.”
Central Middle — Military Child in big gym, 7:50 a.m.; NJHS meeting in cafeteria, 3 p.m.
Edison Elementary — Intermediate Student Store open; 3rd grade math Benchmark testing.
Eisenhower High — Anime, 2:30 p.m.
Lawton High — OSSAA Group Choir contest; Southwestern Interscholastic meet, 12-4 p.m.; Math Club and Science Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Gentlemen of LHS meets, 2:30 p.m.; 2022 Members Marching Band music rehearsal, 3-5 p.m.; early tryouts for Cheer/Dance; 5-7 p.m. at CMS.
MacArthur High — Show Choir at Edmond.
Whittier Elementary — 3rd grade math Benchmark testing.
Friday
Almor West Elementary — Black History Month “world rotations”; spring pictures taken today.
Central Middle — Cougar Coffee, 8:45 a.m.
Edison Elementary — 4th/5th grade math Benchmark testing; Student Council luncheon; EMS cheerleader presentation, 1 p.m.; Principal Pals and February Student of the Month awarded.
Eisenhower High — Virtual Career Fair for 11/12 grades all day; ROTC Street Clean-up, 2nd hour; Anime and GSA meetings, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur High — Speech/Debate Regionals today and tomorrow; Drama Club, 2:30 p.m.
Whittier Elementary — 4th/5th grade math Benchmark testing.
Saturday
Central Middle — Cheer/dance tryouts.
MacArthur Middle — Oklahoma eSports League Qualifier, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.