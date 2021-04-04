Monday

NO SCHOOL TODAY.

Lawton FFA Annual Spring Plant Sale at the school farm located on 19th and Lee Blvd., 4-6 p.m.

Inaugural Lawton Public School Foundation Golf Tournament will be held at the Lawton Country Club.

Tuesday

April is Month of the Military Child.

National Library Week.

Lawton High – Senior Week.

Lincoln Elementary – Lincoln store open today.

MacArthur High – senior speeches due today; junior ACT for virtual students; Key Club, 2:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills Elementary – PTA Firo Pizza fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Wednesday

Lawton FFA Annual Spring Plant Sale at the school farm located on 19th and Lee Blvd., 4-6 p.m.

Lawton High – FCA, 7:05 a.m.

MacArthur High – FCA, 7:15 a.m.; junior ACT for traditional students; choir at Carl Albert contest; GSA, 2:30 p.m.

Thursday

Lawton High – Gentlemen of LHS, 2:30 p.m.

MacArthur High – speech at State through the 10th.

Woodland Hills Elementary – PTA snack money due today for delivery tomorrow.

Friday

Lawton High – Cameron Interscholastic Competition.

MacArthur High – virtual day.

