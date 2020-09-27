Monday
Parent/Teacher conferences this week via telephone, email or virtual.
Almor West Elementary – PTA Zoom meeting, 5:30 p.m.
Central Middle – celebrating September Students of the Week- 6th grade, Matthew Rodriquez, Jayln Payne, Haleigh Cambrin, Kouame Kouakou, Wyatt Kent, Kegan Gibson and Anessa McCowan; 7th grade, Nayema Gonzalez and Vincent Rodriguez; 8th grade, Tyzel Zachry, Jania Taylor, Alexander Cook, Suzanne Moore, Chyanne Ponce, John Peavy, Trent McKenna and Rosalina Hoskins – Congratulations to these great students!
Freedom Elementary – PTA Reflections entry period opens and will close October 30.
Lawton High – LHS Blood Drive in small gym, 7:45 a.m.; Art Club in art room, 1:35 p.m.
MacArthur High – Spirit Week.
Tuesday
Lawton High – Key Club meeting, 2:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Eisenhower High – Military Child Club meeting in room 132, eighth hour; fencing in room 221, 3-5:30 p.m.
Lawton High – FCA meets in Ms. Thurman’s room, 7:05 a.m.; Homecoming nominations today.
MacArthur High – FCA, 7:15 a.m.; GSA meeting, 2:30 p.m.
Ridgecrest Elementary – student photos taken today.
Thursday
Custodian Appreciation Day
Lawton High – Senior Night at the game for players, High Steppers, Cheer and Scream Team.
MacArthur High – Academic Team practice, 2:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills Elementary – PTA snack money due and fundraiser ends but membership drive continues.
Friday
Freedom Elementary – school pictures taken today, Virtual students will take pictures between 2 and 3 p.m. and uniforms are not required.