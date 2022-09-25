Monday
Almor West Elementary — 5th grade to Discovery Zone at Great Plains Technology Center.
Central Middle — Book Fair open all week, 8:05 a.m.; Chess Club, 3 p.m.
Eisenhower High — Jostens presentation for juniors/seniors 10 a.m.; Academic Team practice, Anime and Key Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.
Hugh Bish Elementary — Johnny Appleseed Day, Pre-K-2nd.
Lawton High — Art and Social Studies Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Stomp practice, 2:30 p.m.; Table Top meeting, 3 p.m.; Leadership Club, 3 p.m.
Learning Tree Academy — Cookie Dough fundraiser ends today.
Lincoln Elementary — National Hispanic Heritage Month.
MacArthur High — Crochet Club, 2:30 p.m.
Pioneer Park Elementary — 5th grade to Discovery Zone at Great Plains Technology Center.
Ridgecrest Elementary — Gourmet Popcorn fundraiser continues through Oct. 6.
Whittier Elementary — Wake-up in the gym, 8:30 a.m.; breakfast starts at 8:20 a.m.
Tuesday
Carriage Hills Elementary — Big Kahuna chocolate bar fundraiser kicks off.
Central Middle — Family Night at the Book Fair, 3-6 p.m.; Art Club, 3 p.m.
Edison Elementary — 5th grade to Discovery Zone at Great Plains Technology Center, 9:30 a.m.
Eisenhower High — Anime Club, 2:30 p.m.; Youth & Government, 2:30 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle — NJHS meets, 7:40 a.m.;Dance Club meeting in the auditorium, 3 p.m.
Freedom Elementary — Art Club, 3:40 p.m.
Lawton High — Jostens presentation for juniors/seniors; English, Aviation, NHS and Chess Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Stomp practice, 2:30 p.m.; band rehearsal, 3 p.m.; Anime Club, 3:05 p.m.
Life Ready Center — PTA Council meeting, noon.
MacArthur High — OSU recruiter in library, 8:30-9 a.m.; OU recruiter, sign up required, 10-10:30 a.m.; Key Club, 2:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills Elementary — Chili’s PTA fundraiser.
Wednesday
LPS clinic for employee flu shots today.
Carriage Hills Elementary — 5th grade to STARBASE at Fort Sill.
Eisenhower High — Academic Team practice, 2:30 p.m.; Anime meeting, 2:30 p.m.; Club Scrub.
Eisenhower Middle — FCA. 7:40 a.m.; Student Council meeting, 3 p.m.
Lawton High — FCA, 7 a.m.; Academic Team practice, 2:30 p.m.; Stomp practice, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur High — FCA, 7 a.m.; MHS band to Clinton.
Pioneer Park Elementary — 5th grade to Discovery Zone at Great Plains Technology Center.
Woodland Hills Elementary — PTA Fall pictures.
Thursday
Almor West Elementary — 5th grade to STARBASE at Fort Sill.
Central Middle — Native American Club, 7:45 a.m.
Edison Elementary — Snack cart and student store for primary students.
Eisenhower High — Jostens orders, 9:30 a.m.; Anime meeting, 2:30 p.m.; junior/senior Parent Night — Jostens here for graduation item orders; free application for federal student aid information in the auditorium, 5-6 p.m.; 9th/10th/11th grade Parent Night in the EHS library with information on Oklahoma’s Promise, 5-6 p.m.
Lawton High — Science Club, 2:30 p.m.; Stomp practice, 2:30 p.m.; Math Club, 2:35 p.m.
Life Ready Center — Lawton FFA to the Tulsa State Fair.
MacArthur High — K20 MSU visit for sophomores.
Woodland Hills Elementary — PTA snack money collected today for delivery tomorrow.
Friday
Lawton Public School Foundation Teacher Grant applications due today.
Almor West Elementary — 5th grade to STARBASE at Fort Sill; Parade of Stars assembly.
Carriage Hills Elementary — School wide assembly, 2:30 p.m.
Edison Elementary — Snack cart and student store for intermediate students; Principal Pals and Students of the Month awards.
Eisenhower High — Mandatory Anime meeting, 2:30 p.m.
Freedom Elementary — Robotics Club, 3:40 p.m.
Hugh Bish Elementary — Kindergarten field trip to Snider Exotic Farm.
Lawton High — Career Fair in the main gym open to all LHS virtual students also, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Jostens here to take orders.
Lincoln Elementary — Scholars of the Month assembly; Lincoln Family Movie Night, 7:30 p.m.
MacArthur High — Homecoming assembly, 10 a.m.; Crochet Club, 2:30 p.m.
Pat Henry Elementary — JAG assembly, 2:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills Elementary — St. Jude’s Hospital Go Gold Coin Drive ends;
PTA Fall pictures make-up day.
Saturday
Lawton High — LHS band at Elgin Marching Competition.
MacArthur High — Homecoming Dance; JROTC at Top of Texas Drill Meet.