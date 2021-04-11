Monday
Lawton High – Key Club meeting, 2:30 p.m.; Art Club, 2:35 p.m.
Learning Tree Academy – Coca-Cola fundraiser kicks off and will run through April 20th.
MacArthur High – National Honor Society and Student Council meetings, 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday
State mandated testing for 3rd, 4th, and 5th grade students starts this week.
Eisenhower High – ACT science/social studies testing for virtual/alternative education students, 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
MacArthur High – state testing for junior virtual/alternative education students; Key Club, 2:30 p.m.
Lawton High – state testing for junior virtual/alternative education students in the gym, 7:30-2 p.m.; Student Council meeting, 2:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Eisenhower High – ASVAB, 7:45 – 11:30 a.m.
Lawton High – FCA, 7:05 a.m.; school play Check Please: The Stay-at-Home Edition, performance for family, 7 p.m.
MacArthur High – FCA, 7:25 a.m.; state testing for junior traditional students.
Thursday
Lawton High — school play Check Please: The Stay-at-Home Edition, performance for students, 9:30 a.m.
Pat Henry Elementary – money due for PTA Snack Attack tomorrow.
Friday
Virtual day for all high school students.
Almor West Elementary – “Purple Up” day, students and staff are encouraged to wear purple in recognition of our military children/families.
MacArthur Middle – OK Promise 8th grade parents zoom meeting, 5 p.m. Please contact Erin Berry with any questions.
Pat Henry Elementary – Snack Attack.
Pioneer Park Elementary – “Purple Up” day, students will wear purple to show support for military kids.
Saturday
Lawton High – ACT, 7 a.m. in south wing.
MacArthur High – ACT.