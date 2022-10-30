Monday
Central Middle — Cougar Coffee every morning, 8:30 a.m.; Chess Club, 3 p.m.
Crosby Park Elementary — Book Fair open through Friday, 9 a.m.-3:15 p.m.
Edison Elementary — Book Fair opens today; runs through Friday.
Eisenhower Elementary — Dress-up Day! dress as your favorite character; Book Fair opens today and will be open through Friday.
Eisenhower High — Academic Team practice, 2:30 p.m.; Anime meetings all week, 2:30 p.m.; Key Club meeting, 2:30 p.m.
Lawton High — Great Plains Tech Center presentation for sophomores; Student Council, 2:30 p.m.; Stomp practice, 2:30 p.m.; Art Club and Social Studies Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Table Top meeting, 3 p.m.; ACT tutoring, 3 p.m.; Leadership meeting, 3 p.m.
Lincoln Elementary — Book Fair opens today; runs through Friday.
MacArthur High — Stomp team t-shirt fundraiser ends; Orchestra fundraiser begins; Crochet Club, 2:30 p.m.; Drama Club Mortuary of Madness Haunted House, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
MacArthur Middle — 8th grade to Tech Know Zone at Great Plains Tech Center; Book Fair opens today and will run through Friday.
Sullivan Village Elementary — Book Fair opens today; runs through Friday.
Whittier Elementary — Breakfast starts at 8:20 a.m.; Wake-up in the gym every morning, 8:30 a.m.
Tuesday
American Indian and Alaska Native Heritage Month
Central Middle — Partners Club, 7:45 a.m.; Art Club, 3 p.m.
Eisenhower Elementary — 2nd grade field trip to the Pumpkin Patch; Family Reading Night, 5-7 p.m.
Eisenhower High — PACT interpretation, 2nd hour; Cameron recruiters in foyer during both lunches; Book Club, Military Child, and Youth & Government meetings, 2:30 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle — NJHS meets, 7:40 a.m.
Freedom Elementary — Art Club, 3:40 p.m.
Lawton High — Gear Up College visit for juniors; English, Aviation and Chess Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Stomp practice, 2:30 p.m.; band rehearsal, 3 p.m.; Anime Club, 3:05 p.m.
MacArthur High — Key Club meets, 2:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Central Middle — FCA Huddle, 7:45 a.m.; picture retakes; Fall sports pictures taken, noon.
Crosby Park Elementary — Spelling Bee for 4th/5th grades, 2 p.m.
Eisenhower Elementary — Kindergarten field trip to the Pumpkin Patch.
Eisenhower High — PACT interpretation, 2nd hour; United States Army recruiters in foyer during both lunches; Academic Team practice, 2:30 p.m.; African American Club meets, 2:30 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle — FCA, 7:40 a.m.; Student Council, 3 p.m.
Lawton High — FCA, 7 a.m.; Academic Team and Stomp practices, 2:30 p.m.; Military Child Club, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur High — FCA, 7:15 a.m.; Junior Leadership City Government Day; KILT meeting, 2:30 p.m.
Thursday
Orchestra All Region Clinic at Central Middle School, 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
Central Middle — STARBASE, 3 p.m. NJHS, 3 p.m.
Edison Elementary — Snack Cart sales for primary students; Fall Family Literacy & Book Fair Fun, 4-6 p.m.
Eisenhower Elementary — 1st grade field trip to the Pumpkin Patch; Morning at the Book Fair event, 8-8:30 a.m.
Eisenhower High — CPR training for freshmen all day; GSA, 2:30 p.m.; Native American Club and Youth & Government meetings, 2:30 p.m.
Lawton High — Unified Club meets, 7:10 a.m.; CPR training for seniors; Science Club, 2:30 p.m.; Stomp practice, 2:30 p.m.; Math Club, 2:35 p.m.
MacArthur High — Great Plains Technology Center presentations for sophomores; Art Club, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur Middle — PTO Family Night Basket Bingo, 5:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills Elementary — PTA snack money collected today for delivery tomorrow.
Friday
All Region Orchestra Concert at Central Middle School, 6 p.m.
Carriage Hills Elementary — Fall pictures taken.
Cleveland Elementary — BancFirst Money Sense lesson for 3rd-5th; Student of the Month assembly, 2:15 p.m.
Crosby Park Elementary — Book Fair open 9 a.m.-12 noon.
Edison Elementary — Snack Cart sales for intermediates; Principal Pals awarded.
Eisenhower High — CPR training for seniors.
Freedom Elementary — Robotics Club, 3:40 p.m.
Lawton High — Spirit Competition Showcase in gym, 8:25 a.m.; 2nd Annual LHS Library Book Sale, donations accepted, 4-7 p.m.
Lincoln Elementary — Field trip to the Pumpkin Patch; classroom Spelling Bee; Scholar of the Month assembly.
MacArthur High — Speech at Westmoore Tournament today and tomorrow; Crochet Club, 2:30 p.m.
Pat Henry Elementary — Snack Attack.
Sullivan Village Elementary — Viking Store open for shopping.
Saturday
Central Middle — STEAM Club Experiment Day.
Eisenhower High — Student Council at State; Cheer to Regionals; POM Regionals at Heritage Hall, 1 p.m.
Lawton High — Student Council at State; Cheer Regionals in Choctaw; Highstepper Game Day Competition; 2nd Annual LHS Library Book Sale, donations accepted, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Drama Club Fall Festival food drive to benefit the Lawton Food Bank, 4-7 p.m.
MacArthur High — Band All Regional/All State round, 1 p.m. in Altus.