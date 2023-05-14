Monday
Almor West Elementary — Field Day in the morning.
Edison Elementary — Field Day; final AR party.
Eisenhower Elementary — Award Ceremonies, Jenkins at 10 a.m. and Riddick at 2 p.m.
Eisenhower High — Key Club, 2:30 p.m.
Lawton High — Senior Breakfast and Panoramic photo, 9:15 a.m.; Senior Awards Assembly, 9:15 a.m.; Senior Farewell, 1:30 p.m.; Art, Social Studies and Native American Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Student Council, 2:30 p.m.; Tabletop Gaming and Leadership Club meetings, 3 p.m.; ACT tutoring, 3 p.m.
MacArthur High — Crochet and K-Pop Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.
Pat Henry Elementary — Primary JAG Day, 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Ridgecrest Elementary — Awards Assemblies, 2nd/3rd/4th grade at 9:30 a.m. and PreK-1st grade at 2 p.m.
Whittier Elementary — Wax Museum presentations by 3rd grade.
Woodland Hills Elementary — 3rd/4th/5th grade Talent Show, 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Almor West Elementary — Kindergarten Celebration, 9 a.m.; Yearbook signing today.
Carriage Hills Elementary — Kindergarten Promotion, 10 a.m.
Cleveland Elementary — Talent Show, 1:30 p.m.
Edison Elementary — Kindergarten Water Day; 5th grade Celebration, 6 p.m.
Eisenhower Elementary — Award Ceremonies, Herell at 10 a.m. and Phillips at 2 p.m.
Eisenhower High — Senior Breakfast, 7:30 a.m.; Senior Awards Assembly, 8:30 a.m.; Senior Walk at EMS, 11 a.m.; Senior Panoramic photo, 11:30 a.m.; Senior Farewell Assembly, 1:30 p.m.; Military Child Club and Youth and Government meetings, 2:30 p.m.
Hugh Bish Elementary — Field Day, primary in the morning and intermediate in the afternoon.
Lawton High — English, Aviation and Chess Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; NHS, 2:30 p.m.; Anime Club, 3:05 p.m.
Lincoln Elementary — Student of the Month Assembly.
MacArthur High — Key Club, 2:30 p.m.
Pat Henry Elementary — Intermediate Jag Day, 9:30-11:30 a.m.; JAG Assembly, 2:30 p.m.
Ridgecrest Elementary — 5th grade Promotion, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Almor West Elementary — 5th grade Celebration, 10 a.m.
Carriage Hills Elementary — Pre-K Promotion, 9:30 a.m.; 5th grade Promotion, 1 p.m.
Central Middle — FCA Huddle, 7:45 a.m. in the big gym; 8th grade Breakfast; Science Club, 3-4 p.m.
Cleveland Elementary — 5th grade Promotion, 10 a.m.
Crosby Park Elementary — Pre-K Awards Ceremony, 9:30 a.m.
Edison Elementary — Decades Dress Up Day; Hawks Talent Show.
Eisenhower Elementary — Award Ceremonies, Kane at 10 a.m. and Loving at 2 p.m.
Eisenhower High — Chess Club, 2:30 p.m.; Senior Sunset, 7 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle — FCA, 7:40 a.m.; Student Council, 3 p.m.
Hugh Bish Elementary — 5th grade Promotion.
Lawton High — FCA, 7 a.m.; Academic Team, 2:30 p.m.
Lincoln Elementary — Kindergarten Celebration, 10 a.m.; Pre-K Celebration, noon.
MacArthur High — FCA, 7:15 a.m.; GSA and Tabletop meetings, 2:30 p.m.
Pat Henry Elementary — 5th grade Promotion, 10 a.m.
Ridgecrest Elementary — Super Kids Day.
Whittier Elementary — 5th grade Promotion, 9:30 a.m. Must have a ticket.
Woodland Hills Elementary — PTA snack money collected today for delivery tomorrow; 5th grade field trip; Kindergarten Celebration, 10 a.m.; Pre-K Celebration, 1 p.m.
Thursday
National Speech Language Pathologist Day.
Last day of school for students.
Almor West Elementary — Student of the Week and Month Assembly.
Crosby Park Elementary — 5th grade Celebration, 10 a.m.
Edison Elementary — Pre-K Water Day; Cookout for 5th grade.
Eisenhower Elementary — 5th grade promotion, 9:30 a.m.
Eisenhower High — Graduation practice, 8 a.m.; Youth and Government, 2:30 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle — 8th grade promotion, 9:30 a.m.
Gateway/Lawton Virtual Academy Senior Awards and Celebration Assembly at Douglass, 10 a.m.
Hugh Bish Elementary — Pre-K Promotion.
Lawton High — Unified Club, 7:10 a.m.; Graduation rehearsal, noon; Science and Math Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Speech/Debate Team, 2:35 p.m.; Graduation, 5 p.m.
Lincoln Elementary — 5th grade promotion, 10 a.m.
MacArthur High — Graduation rehearsal, 10 a.m.; Art Club, 2:30 p.m.
Whittier Elementary — Schoolwide field trip to Vaska Theatre.
Woodland Hills Elementary — 5th grade promotion, 1 p.m.
Friday
Central Middle — 8th grade promotion held at Lawton High, 9 a.m.
Eisenhower High — Graduation, 10 a.m.
MacArthur High — Graduation, 2 p.m.