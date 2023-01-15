Monday
Martin Luther King Jr. Day, no school.
Tuesday
LPS Children’s Chorus spring auditions for grades 3-6 at the Life Ready Center, 6:30 p.m.
Central Middle — Special Olympics $1 Polar Bear fundraiser through Feb. 19; Cougar Coffee sales all week; Minecraft tryouts, 3 p.m.; Art Club, 3 p.m.; PTO Texas Roadhouse fundraiser, 4-8 p.m.
Eisenhower High — Anime meets all week, 2:30 p.m.; Military Child Club, 2:30 p.m.; Youth & Government meeting, 2:30 p.m.
Freedom Elementary — Native American presentation by the Comanche Native Tribe, 1:30 p.m. and 2:10 p.m.; Art Club, 3:40 p.m.
Lawton High — Winter pep rally; English, Aviation and Chess Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Stomp practice, 2:30 p.m.; band rehearsal, 3 p.m. Anime Club, 3:05 p.m.; GEAR UP Parent Night, 3:30 p.m.
MacArthur High — Key Club meets, 2:30 p.m.
Pioneer Park Elementary — Painting with the Principals.
Whittier Elementary — Breakfast starts at 8:20 a.m. followed by Wake-up, 8:30 a.m. every day.
Wednesday
Central Middle — Brawlhalla tryouts, 3 p.m.
Eisenhower High —U.S. Army in foyer during both lunches; Club Scrub, 2nd hour; African American Club meets, 2:30 p.m.; Academic Team practice, 2:30 p.m.; Student Council, 5:30 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle — FCA, 7:40 a.m.; Student Council, 3 p.m.
Lawton High — FCA, 7 a.m.; Academic Team and Stomp practices, 2:30 p.m.
Lincoln Elementary — City of Lawton Stormwater division visits 3rd grade.
MacArthur High — FCA, 7:15 a.m.
MacArthur Middle — 8th grade pre-enrollment with MHS counselors, 8 a.m.
Thursday
Central Middle — Rocket League tryouts, 3 p.m.; PTO meeting in cafeteria, 6 p.m.
Edison Elementary — Snack Cart sales for primary; Student Council luncheon meeting.
Eisenhower High — GSA, Native American Club and Youth & Government meetings, 2:30 p.m.
Lawton iIgh — Unified Club meeting, 7:10 a.m. and New Year breakfast, 8:25 a.m.; Junior Leadership Lawton; Science Club meets, 2:30 p.m.; Stomp practice, 2:30 p.m.; Math Club, 2:35 p.m.
Friday
Almor West Elementary — Student of the Week assembly.
Central Middle — SSBU tryouts, 3 p.m.
Edison Elementary — Snack Cart sales for intermediate; Principal Pals awarded.
Eisenhower Elementary — PTA memberships that are eligible for prizes due today.
Eisenhower High — Gaylord School of Journalism, 9:30 a.m.
Freedom Elementary — Robotics Club, 3:40 p.m.
Lawton High — Choir to OMEA All State Festival in Tulsa today and tomorrow.
MacArthur High — ASVAB testing, 7:30 a.m.; SPARCS, 8:30 a.m.; OU School of Journalism & Broadcasting, sign up required, 12:45 p.m.; Crochet and Drama Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; choir to OMEA All State Festival in Tulsa today and tomorrow; Speech & Debate to Norman North today and tomorrow.
MacArthur Middle — Pep rally in the gym, 2 p.m.
Saturday
Lawton High — Ethics Bowl practice, 7 a.m.