Monday
Carriage Hills Elementary — Pre K Celebration, 10 a.m.; Shawn Rousey-Krystal Easley Memorial Art Show, 1:30 p.m.
Cleveland Elementary — Talent Show, 1:15 p.m.
Eisenhower Elementary — Kindergarten awards assemblies, Overby, 10 a.m., Campa and Therrien Kg, 1:30 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle — 8th graders receive promotion tickets in ELA classes, LVA parents pick up tickets in the main office.
Lawton High — Senior Breakfast and Panoramic Photo, 7:30 a.m.; Senior Awards, 9:15 a.m.; Senior Farewell, 1:30 p.m.
Pat Henry Elementary — Jaguar Junction open.
Whittier Elementary — Games Galore.
Woodland Hills Elementary — 4th grade Helping Hand Community Service Project to benefit Parker Place Living Centers continues this week, donations may be dropped off at school through Wednesday.
Tuesday
Carriage Hills Elementary — Kindergarten Celebration, 10 a.m.
Central Middle — Media class applications for future 7th/8th graders due today; volleyball parent meeting in gym, 5 p.m.
Cleveland Elementary — Falson Field Day with primary in the morning and intermediates in the afternoon.
Eisenhower Elementary — 1st grade awards assemblies, Gillett, 10 a.m., Loving, 2 p.m.
Lawton High — LPS physicals #2, 3 p.m.; Full Orchestra Graduation, 3 p.m.; Retirement Celebration, 3 p.m.
Pat Henry Elementary — Jaguar Junction open; JAG assembly.
Ridgecrest Elementary — Awards assemblies, Pre K and Kindergarten, 9:15 a.m., 1st/2nd grades, 10:15 a.m., 3rd/4th grades, 1:15 p.m.; 5th grade promotion in the cafeteria, 6 p.m.
Whittier Elementary — 3rd grade Wax Museum in the morning.
Wednesday
Adams Elementary — Field Day and Cancer Centers fundraiser end of year event for virtual students grades 3-5, 12 noon to 2 p.m.
Almor West Elementary — 5th grade promotion, 10 a.m.; Kindergarten Celebration, drive thru 5-6:30 p.m.
Carriage Hills Elementary — School-wide end of year picnic, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Cleveland Elementary — 5th grade promotion, 10 a.m.
Eisenhower Elementary — 5th grade promotion, 10 a.m.; awards assembly for Jenkins 2nd grade, 2 p.m.
Eisenhower High — Student athletes signing letters of intent: Oliva Choney to play basketball for Haskell Indian Nations University, Nyla Williams to run track for Southeastern Oklahoma State University, LeAndre Tucker to play soccer for Oklahoma Christian University.
Learning Tree Academy — Beach Day! learning through water play, 10 a.m.
MacArthur Middle — 8th grade promotion practice.
Pat Henry Elementary — 5th grade promotion, 10 a.m.
Pioneer Park Elementary — 5th grade promotion, 10 a.m.
Ridgecrest Elementary — Super Kids Day, Pre K through 2nd, 10 a.m.-noon, grades 3/4/5, 12:45 — 2:45 p.m.
Whittier Elementary — 5th grade promotion, 10 a.m.
Woodland Hills Elementary — 5th grade end of year field trip; Pre K Celebration in auditorium, 1:30 p.m.
Thursday
Last Day of School
John Adams Elementary — 5th grade Car Parade Promotion for the last graduating class of Adams Elementary, 9 a.m., cars will line up at the LRC and be escorted to Adams.
Carriage Hills Elementary — 5th grade promotion, 10 a.m.
Central Middle — 8th grade promotion in the auditorium, 9 a.m.
Eisenhower Elementary — 2nd grade awards assemblies, Salamone, 10 a.m., Riddick, 2 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle — 8th grade promotion in the auditorium, 9 a.m.
Lawton High — Graduation rehearsal, 10 a.m.
MacArthur High — Graduation rehearsal, 8 a.m.
MacArthur Middle — 8th grade promotion in the morning.
Whittier Elementary — School-wide field trip to the Vaska Theatre.
Woodland Hills Elementary — 5th grade promotion, 10 a.m.
Friday
MacArthur High graduation, 10 a.m.
Lawton High graduation, 1 p.m.