Monday
Lawton High – Homecoming week and hallway decorating; Benchmark testing window through Wednesday; Art Club, 1:35 p.m.
MacArthur High – Blue Shirt Day for Anti Bullying Awareness; Jostens’ presentation for junior class, 9:30 a.m. and for senior class, 9:55 a.m.
Tuesday
Cleveland Elementary – Benchmark testing for reading through Friday; fall make-up pictures, 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Eisenhower High – NHS meeting via Zoom, 8th hour.
Hugh Bish Elementary – Benchmark testing for English/Language Arts today and tomorrow.
Lawton High – Key Club, eighth hour.
MacArthur High – Send-off for Special Olympians/Partner’s Club athletes on Unified volleyball going to play for State Championship, 10 a.m.; Key Club, eighth hour.
Wednesday
Eisenhower Elementary – Snack Attack money due today for delivery on Friday.
Eisenhower High – fencing, 3-5:30 p.m.
Lawton High – FCA, 7:05 a.m.
MacArthur High – FCA, 7:15 a.m.; Highlander Time in the a.m.; GSA, eighth hour.
Thursday
Eisenhower High – Coffee Club, eighth hour.
Hugh Bish Elementary – fall picture re-takes.
Lawton High – Gentlemen of LHS, 7 a.m.; Homecoming assemblies, 8:45 and 10 a.m., announcement and crowing at the football game, 7 p.m.
MacArthur High – Jostens’ ordering in library, 7:30-2:30 p.m.; Academic Team and Partner’s Club meetings, eighth hour.
Tomlinson Middle – National Junior Honor Society Induction Ceremony in commons area, 10 a.m.
Friday
MacArthur High – Drama Club, eighth hour.
Woodland Hills Elementary – PTA snacks.
Saturday
MacArthur High – ACT testing.