Tuesday
Edison Elementary — Test Your Inner Strength and Work Out Those Brains, wear workout gear.
Eisenhower High — Youth & Government, 2:30 p.m.
Freedom Elementary — Art Club, 4-5 p.m.
Lawton High — English, Aviation and Chess Club meetings, 2:30 p.m. band rehearsal and cheer practice, 3 p.m.; Anime Club, 3:05 p.m.
MacArthur High — Archery team to Nationals in Utah; Key Club, 2:30 p.m.; National Honor Society Induction Ceremony in the auditorium, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
National Administrative Professionals & Secretaries Appreciation Day
Shoemaker Education Center Blood Drive, 10:30 a.m-1:30 p.m.
Edison Elementary — Celebrate military children and wear purple; 1st grade to Kids’ Zone; Edison fundraiser night at Ted’s Cafe Escondido.
Eisenhower High — Club Scrub, 2nd hr; JROTC Awards Assembly, 9:30 a.m.; African American Club meeting, 2:30 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle — FCA in the auditorium, 7:40 a.m.; Student Council meeting, 3 p.m.
Lawton High — FCA, 7 a.m.; Academic team practice, 2:30 p.m.; Stomp practice, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur High — FCA, 7:15 a.m.; GSA, 2:30 p.m.; Table Top, 2:30 p.m.
Thursday
All City Orchestra Spring Concert at EMS, 7 p.m.
Edison Elementary — 2nd grade to Medicine Park Aquarium; support your favorite team, wear team gear.
Eisenhower High — Lawton Transition Program annual Talent Show, 7-9 p.m. in Lawton Hall Auditorium
Freedom Elementary — Robotics Club, 4-5 p.m.
Lawton High — Unified Club, 7:10 a.m.; Renaissance Assembly, 9:30 a.m.; Gentlemen of LHS, 2:30 p.m.; Military Child Club, 2:30 p.m.; Math Club, 2:35 p.m.; Speech/Debate team meets, 2:35 p.m.; cheer practice, 3 p.m.
MacArthur High — Art Club, 2:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills Elementary — PTA snack money collected for delivery tomorrow.
Friday
Almor West Elementary — Student of the Week/Student of the Month Assembly.
Carriage Hills Elementary — Kite Day; schoolwide assembly.
Edison Elementary — School Spirit Day, wear Edison colors and t-shirts; snack cart today; Principal Pals & Student of the Month awarded.
Freedom Elementary — Purple Up Parade honoring Military students, 1:30 p.m.
Lawton High — Senior Awards Assembly, 12:45 p.m.; Native American Feather Ceremony, 6 p.m.
MacArthur High — SPARCS, 8:30 a.m.; Kage Zeller will be signing letter of intent to play collegiate baseball for Rose State College, Julian Love and Steve Brown will be signing letters of intent to play collegiate baseball for Northern Oklahoma College, 2:30 p.m.; Crochet Club, 2:30 p.m.
Pat Henry Elementary — JAG Assembly, 2:30 p.m.
Saturday
Eisenhower High — Senior Prom at Cameron University, 8 p.m.
Lawton High — Vocal Music fundraiser Father/Daughter Dance in the main gym, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Healthy Kids Day Color Dash Battle at Shepler Park, 406 W. Gore, 9 a.m.-noon. The school with the most participants will win $500 for school supplies and the class with the most participation will win a swim & pizza party at the YMCA. Children must be pre-registered. Call the YMCA, 355-9622, for more information.