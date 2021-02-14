Monday
NO SCHOOL ON MONDAY IN OBSERVANCE OF PRESIDENT’S DAY, SCHOOL WILL RESUME AS USUAL ON TUESDAY.
Tuesday
Eisenhower High – Anime Club meeting in library, 2:30 p.m.
Lawton High – Student Council meeting, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur High – Key Club; 2:30 p.m.; NHS to Food Bank, 2:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Eisenhower High – Military Child Club meeting via Zoom, 2:30 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle – African American Teen Summit in the EMS auditorium, 1:30 p.m.
Lawton High – FCA, 7:05 a.m.; Huey’s Heroes host A Day of Caring, 10:35 a.m.
MacArthur High – FCA in library, 7:15 a.m.; Random Acts of Kindness Day; Show Choir to Duncan; Highlander Time in the p.m.; GSA, 2:30 p.m.
Thursday
Eisenhower High – Overwatch practice, 2:30-4 p.m.
Lawton High – Key Club delivers gift bags to Parker Pointe/Marie Detty Group Home today.
MacArthur High – Great Plains Tech Center make up interviews; Partner’s Club and Multicultural Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.
Friday
Almor West Elementary – Black History Celebration, teachers will be sharing the stories of influential African American impact makers through literature, music, crafts, etc.
Eisenhower High – Rocket League/LL/Smash Bros practice, 2:30-5 p.m.
Lawton High – Talent Show paid assembly in the a.m.
MacArthur High – Speech to Edmond North.
Saturday
MacArthur High – Archery to El Reno.