Monday
Lawton Public Schools closed for Labor Day.
Tuesday
Eisenhower High — Project AWARE assembly, 10 a.m.; Anime meeting, 3 p.m.; Military Child Club, 3 p.m.
Hugh Bish — PTA officer elections, 5:30 p.m.
Lawton High — LHS band online popcorn sales fundraiser begins today; English, Aviation and Chess Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; band rehearsal, 3 p.m.; Leadership Club, 3 p.m.; Anime Club, 3:05 p.m.
Learning Tree Academy — Picture day.
MacArthur High — Key Club, 2:30 p.m.
Whittier Elementary — Wake-up for students every morning in the gym, 8:30 a.m., breakfast starts at 8:20 a.m.; Open House for 3rd/4th/5th grades, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Eisenhower High — Academic team practice, 3 p.m.; Anime meeting, 3 p.m.; Pom Clinic, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle — FCA in the auditorium, 7:40 a.m.
Lawton High — FCA, 7 a.m.; Academic team practice, 2:30 p.m.; Military Child meeting, 2:35 p.m.
MacArthur High — FCA, 7:15 a.m.; yearbook photos taken today.
MacArthur Middle — FCA.
Thursday
Eisenhower High — Anime meeting, 3 p.m.
Hugh Bish Elementary — Pre-k hosts Grandfriends’ Day celebration, 9 a.m.
Lawton High — Gentlemen of LHS meeting, 7:05-7:30 a.m.; Math Club, 2:35 p.m.
MacArthur High — Project AWARE assembly, 10 a.m.
MacArthur Middle — Yearbook pictures taken today.
Woodland Hills Elementary — Book Fair begins; Grandparents’ Day observed; Family Night at the Book Fair, 4-6 p.m.
Friday
Cleveland Elementary — Bouncing to the Beat for 3rd-5th grades during Specials time, 12:30-3:20 p.m.
Crosby Park Elementary — Pre-K hosts the Grandparents Teddy Bear Picnic, 10 a.m.
Eisenhower High — Mandatory Anime meeting, 3 p.m.
Hugh Bish Elementary — 1st grade hosts Grandfriends’ Day celebration, 9 a.m.
Lawton High — MAC Attack pep rally, 1:25-2:25 p.m.
Learning Tree Academy — Cookie dough fundraiser kicks off today.
Woodland Hills Elementary — Grandparents’ Day observed.
Saturday
All-Region Honor Choir auditions at Eisenhower Middle School.
Lawton High — ACT.