Monday
Red Ribbon Week
Almor West Elementary — Follow your Dreams, be Drug Free, wear pajamas.
Carriage Hills Elementary — Red Ribbon kick off, everyone wear red.
Central Middle — TAP t-shirt fundraisers starts; Cougar Coffee sales orders may be placed through Thursday for Friday delivery.
Cleveland Elementary — The Future is Bright, wear red and sunglasses.
Crosby Park Elementary — Wake up Drug Free, wear school appropriate pajamas.
Eisenhower High — African American Club, 2:30 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle — FCA in the auditorium, 7:40 a.m.; Drama Club, 3 p.m.; Student Council, 3:45 p.m.
Lawton High — Art, Science and Social Studies Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.
Pioneer Park Elementary — Red Out Against Drugs, wear red; Texas Roadhouse fundraiser, 4-8 p.m.
Ridgecrest Elementary — Red Ribbon Week celebrated; PTA Fall Fest tickets go on sale today at five for $1 for Fall Fest on Nov. 5.
Sullivan Village Elementary — Ready to Make a Difference, wear all red; K-9 drug dog assembly.
Woodland Hills Elementary — Don’t be a Looney Toon,Stay Away from Drugs Week: Pepe Le Pew Drugs Stink, wear black and white.
Tuesday
Almor West Elementary — From Head to Toe, be Drug Free, wear crazy hair and socks; 1st grade field trip to the Pumpkin Patch.
Carriage Hills Elementary — Don’t be Caught Sleeping, say NO to Drugs, wear school appropriate pajamas.
Central Middle — Author of “A Dog Like Daisy” and “The 13th Sign,” Kristin O’Donnell Tubb, 6:30 p.m.
Cleveland Elementary — Give Drugs the Boot, wear western attire.
Crosby Park Elementary — Give Drugs the Boot, wear cowboy/cowgirl attire.
Eisenhower High — FCCLA, 2:30 p.m.
Lawton High — Band to district competition at Yukon; English Club, 2:30 p.m.; Anime Club, 3 p.m.
Life Ready Center — Tech or Treat event with pre-engineering and performance art students highlighting Clawbots and performance art makeup with parades at 9 a.m. 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Pat Henry Elementary — Trunk, Treat and Read!
Pioneer Park Elementary — Team Up Against Drugs, wear favorite jersey.
Sullivan Village Elementary — Team Up Against Drugs, wear favorite team shirt/jersey.
Woodland Hills Elementary — Elmer Fudd Dwugs make you Cwazy, wear crazy clothes that follow LPS dress code.
Wednesday
Almor West Elementary — Leave Drugs in the Past, decade day.
Carriage Hills Elementary — Use your Head, Don’t Do Drugs, wear crazy hat or hair.
Cleveland Elementary — Way Back Wednesday, dress in favorite decade attire.
Crosby Park Elementary — It’s Crazy to Do Drugs, wear crazy hat or hair.
Eisenhower High — Jostens presentation for juniors and seniors, 9:15 and 10:05 a.m.; Student Council Bundt cake sale begins; Military Child Club, 2:30 p.m.; Student Council meets in the auditorium, 5:30 p.m.
Lawton High — Academic Team practice, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur High — Student Council blood drive
MacArthur Middle — FCA in auditorium, 7:40 a.m.
Pat Henry Elementary — K-9 assembly; pre-k field trip to Pumpkin Patch.
Pioneer Park Elementary — Way Back Wednesday, dress up from favorite decade.
Sullivan Village Elementary — Put a Cap on Drugs, wear a cap or hat.
Woodland Hills Elementary — Yosemite Sam Stay Away from Drugs, Varmint!, dress like a cowboy with fake mustache, etc.
Thursday
Almor West Elementary — Hocus Pocus, Drugs are NOT my Focus, wear Halloween shirt or colors; 2nd grade to the Pumpkin Patch.
Carriage Hills Elementary — Team Up Against Drugs, wear favorite team gear; 1st grade Flag assembly, 1 p.m.
Central Middle — NJHS meeting in the cafeteria, 3 p.m.
Cleveland Elementary — Team up Against Drugs, wear favorite team attire.
Crosby Park Elementary — I’m too Bright to Do Drugs, wear neon colors and sunglasses.
Eisenhower High — Tech Showcase sign-ups for 10th graders; Anime Club, 2:30 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle — Filmmaking Club, 3 p.m.
Lawton High — Gentlemen of LHS, 7:05 a.m.
MacArthur High — Drama/Stage Crafts Haunted House through Saturday.
Pioneer Park Elementary — Too Smart to Start, dress up as a nerd.
Sullivan Village Elementary — Peace Out to Drugs, wear tie dye and peace signs; History of the American Flag assembly for 1st grade.
Woodland Hills Elementary —Roadrunner Fast as Fast Can Be, Drugs Will NEVER Catch ME!, wear running attire; PTA snack money due today for snacks Friday.
Friday
Almor West Elementary — MY Character Counts, dress as favorite book character; 3rd grade to the Pumpkin Patch.
Carriage Hills Elementary — Scare Away Drugs, wear a school friendly costume to scare away drugs; Red Ribbon Week class parties.
Central Middle — Cougar Coffee sales by SpEd classes orders delivered.
Cleveland Elementary — Character Counts, dress as favorite book character.
Crosby Park Elementary — Be a Hero, Don’t Do Drugs!, dress like favorite superhero or book character; fall parties/dance during P.E.
Eisenhower High — Anime Club and GSA meetings, 2:30 p.m.
Learning Tree Academy — Fall Festival, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Pat Henry Elementary — JAG assembly.
Pioneer Park Elementary — Character Counts, dress as favorite book character; Door Dash (fall carnival), 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Sullivan Village Elementary — Scare Away Drugs, wear school appropriate costume.
Woodland Hills Elementary — Woodsmen Strong, Drug Free Begins with Me!
