Monday
LPSPD continues to collect items for the Red Tulip Project.
Almor West Elementary — Peace Out To Drugs, wear tie dye.
Carriage Hills Elementary — Don’t Fall For Drugs!, dress in fall colors; 5th grade to STARBASE at Fort Sill.
Central Middle — Monochromatic Monday, wear all one color; No Prob-LLama I’m Drug Free door decoration contest, judging on Thursday and a donut party awarded to the winning class on Friday.
Cleveland Elementary — I’m A Jean-us, wear jeans with a red shirt.
Crosby Park Elementary — Red-y For Red Ribbon Week, wear red; picture retakes.
Edison Elementary — Are you “RED”y To ROCK your week?, everyone wear red; STAR testing continues all week.
Eisenhower High — Red Ribbon activities; Academic Team practice, 2:30 p.m.; Anime and Key Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; UCO in foyer during both lunches; All City Orchestra/Choir auditions.
Freedom Elementary — Red Ribbon activities all week; 1st-5th grades to LHS pep rally.
Lawton High — Red Ribbon Week; Healthy Habits pep rally in the gym for Freedom Elementary students hosted by LHS Leadership, Band, Cheer and Dance, 10:15-11:15 a.m.
Lincoln Elementary — Red Ribbon Week activities.
MacArthur High — Spirit Week; All City Honor Choir; OU recruiter here 1 p.m.; Crochet Club, 2:30 p.m.
Pioneer Park Elementary — Intermediate Student of the Month assembly.
Ridgecrest Elementary — Everyone dress in red.
Whittier Elementary — Breakfast every day at 8:20 a.m. and Wake-up in the gym at 8:30 a.m.
Woodland Hills Elementary — Team Up Against Drugs!, wear your favorite sports attire; Pre-K field trip to the Pumpkin Patch.
Tuesday
Almor West Elementary — Follow Your Dreams, wear school appropriate PJs.
Carriage Hills Elementary — Sock It To Drugs with the 50th Day of School Sock Hop, wear 50s style attire.
Central Middle — Sock It To Drugs!, wear crazy socks.
Cleveland Elementary — Follow Your Dreams, wear school appropriate PJs.
Crosby Park Elementary — Make Drugs Disappear!, wear camo.
Edison Elementary — Team Up Against Bad Choices!, wear your favorite team shirt and jeans or a silly hat.
Eisenhower High — PSAT exam; Youth & Government, Anime and Military Child Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle — Picture retakes.
Freedom Elementary — Art Club, 3:40 p.m.
Lawton High — LHS Band to OSSAA Yukon Regionals: PSAT exam; English, Aviation and Chess Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; NJHS, 2:30 p.m.; Anime Club, 3:05 p.m.
MacArthur High — MHS Band to OSSAA Yukon Regionals; Jr. Class Frito Chili Pie sale.; PSAT exam; Key Club, 2:30 p.m.
Ridgecrest Elementary — Everyone wear camo.
Woodland Hills Elementary — We Arrrrg Drug Free, dress like a pirate.
Wednesday
Almor West Elementary — Scare Away Drugs!, wear school appropriate Halloween costume, no masks.
Carriage Hills Elementary — Work It Out Wednesday, wear workout clothes; pumpkin decorating contest.
Central Middle — Wear Red To Support Being Drug Free.
Cleveland Elementary — Smarties Choose To Be Drug Free, wear smart outfits to dress for success; The Falcon Nest is open for shopping today and tomorrow.
Crosby Park Elementary — Team Up Against Drugs!, wear sports jersey/shirt.
Edison Elementary — Superhawks Save The Day, wear a superhero t-shirt and silly socks.
Eisenhower High — Academic Team practice, 2:30 p.m.; Anime and African American Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle — FCA in the auditorium, 7:40 a.m.; Student Council meeting, 3 p.m.
Lawton High — FCA, 7 a.m.; picture retakes for underclassmen and seniors; Academic Team practice, 2:30 p.m.
Lincoln Elementary — Kindergarten field trip to the Pumpkin Patch.
MacArthur High — FCA, 7:15 a.m.; Leadership Blood Drive; UCO recruiter, 10 a.m.
Ridgecrest Elementary — Wear beach or tropical clothing.
Woodland Hills Elementary — Lei Off Drugs, dress Hawaiian style.
Thursday
Almor West Elementary — Team Up Against Drugs!, wear favorite sports team attire.
Carriage Hills Elementary — Team Up for Good Choices, wear favorite sports team attire.
Central Middle — — My Future is Too Bright for Drugs, wear crazy hats and shades; Drug-Free Pledge available for students to sign at lunch.; Chess Club, 3 p.m.
Cleveland Elementary — Be A Hero and Stay Drug Free, wear favorite Superhero shirt.
Crosby Park Elementary — Put Your Best Foot Forward, wear mismatched shoes; Kids Heart Challenge kick-off.
Edison Elementary — Twin It To Win It! Or Triplet or Quadruplet!, choose a partner or a few and dress alike or dress in fall colors; primary snack cart sales.
Eisenhower High — Anime, GSA, and Youth & Government meetings, 2:30 p.m.
Lawton High — Unified Club meeting, 7:10 a.m.; Blood Drive, 7:40 a.m.; Science and Math Club meetings, 2:30 p.m; Gentlemen of LHS and Military Child meetings, 2:30 p.m.
Lincoln Elementary — 1st/2nd grades field trip to the Snider Family Pumpkin Patch; Lawton Fire Department visits for fire safety presentation.
MacArthur High — Pep rally, 1:30 p.m.
Ridgecrest Elementary — Dress in your best attire; fall pictures taken today; Read-n-Treat Family Night, school appropriate costumes allowed, 5-7 p.m.
Woodland Hills Elementary — Woodsmen Choose to be Drug Free, show school spirit, wear WHS shirts, uniforms, colors — face paint & hair color are acceptable; PTA snack money collected today for delivery tomorrow.
Friday
Almor West Elementary — Red-y To Say No To Drugs, everyone wear red; Parade of Stars, 8:55 a.m.; PreK-2nd field trip to the Pumpkin Patch.
Carriage Hills Elementary — Too Bright For Drugs!, wear neon colors.
Central Middle — Drugs Are Spooky!, wear costume, no props or masks; Art Club, 2:30 p.m.
Cleveland Elementary — Boo To Drugs!, dress in costume or as favorite book character — no masks; book fair preview.
Crosby Park Elementary — Making Good Decisions Builds Character, dress as favorite book character; fall classroom parties.
Edison Elementary — PINK OUT DAY — Celebrate Survivors and Cancer Awareness, wear all pink; Officer Tillman and K-9 Officer CoCo visit today; Intermediates snack cart sales; Principal Pals & Student of the Month Awards.
Freedom Elementary — Fall classroom parties; Robotics Club, 3:40 p.m.
Lawton High — Aviation students to OU.
Lincoln Elementary — Monster Mash Dance & Costume , 5:30-7 p.m.
MacArthur High — Crochet Club, 2:30 p.m.; Mortuary of Madness Haunted House presented by the Drama and Video department, 6-8:45 p.m.
Pat Henry Elementary — Jag assembly.
Ridgecrest Elementary — Wear favorite sports team shirt/jersey.
Pioneer Park Elementary — Door Dash for Halloween treats hosted by the Student Council.
Woodland Hills Elementary — Drugs Won’t Trick Us, wear school appropriate Halloween costumes.
Saturday
Eisenhower Middle — Round 1 All State Choir.