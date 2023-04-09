Monday
Remote Day; students will be working from home.
Tuesday
Central Middle — Cougar Coffee sales all week; Art and Military Child Club meetings, 3 p.m.
Crosby Park Elementary — Blood Drive in the gym, 1-5 p.m.
Eisenhower High — Anime meets all week, 2:30 p.m.; NHS meeting, 2:30 p.m.; Youth & Government, 2:30 p.m.
Hugh Bish Elementary — PTA meeting in the cafeteria, 5:30 p.m.
Freedom Elementary — 5th grade to LRC for Ag Day, 9:30 a.m.; eSports practice, 4 p.m.; Art Club, 4-5 p.m.
Lawton High — LORE practice through Thursday, 7:30 a.m.; Open Doors meeting, 8:25 a.m.; English, Aviation and Chess Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Stomp practice all week, 2:30 p.m.; band rehearsal, 3 p.m.; Anime Club, 3:05 p.m.
MacArthur High — Key Club, 2:30 p.m.
Pat Henry Elementary — 5th grade field trip to Ag Day at the LRC.
Whittier Elementary — DARE for 5th grade.
Wednesday
Central Middle — FCA to OKC Dodgers game today.
Edison Elementary — 5th grade to STARBASE.
Eisenhower High — Senior class meeting, 10:45 a.m.; Spring Pep Rally, 8th hour; African American Club, 2:30 p.m.; EAGLES Nest meeting, 2:30 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle — FCA in the auditorium, 7:40 a.m.; Student Council meeting, 3 p.m.
Lawton High — FCA, 7 a.m.; Academic Team practice, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur High — FCA, 7:15 a.m.; GSA, 2:30 p.m.; Tabletop Gaming, 2:30 p.m.; Terrell Roberts signing letter of intent to play collegiate football for Southern College in Kansas.
Whittier Elementary — 5th grade to the LRC for Ag Day.
Thursday
District Purple Star Celebration at the Albert Johnson Sr. Conference Center at Douglass Learning Center, 1 p.m.
Almor West Elementary — Bingo Night, 5:30 p.m.
Central Middle — Military Child Club, 8:53 a.m.
Edison Elementary — 5th grade to STARBASE; PTA Popcorn/Pickle sales.
Eisenhower High — GSA and Youth & Government meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Dalton and Addison Sawyer signing letters of intent for collegiate swimming.
Freedom Elementary — Robotics Club, 4-5 p.m.
Lawton High — Gentlemen of LHS, 7:05 a.m.; Unified Club, 7:10 a.m.; Science Club, 2:30 p.m.; Math Club, 2:35 p.m.; Speech/Debate, 2:35 p.m.
MacArthur High — Speech at State; Art Club, 2:30 p.m.; Cailyn White Eagle signing letter of intent to play volleyball for Haskell Indian Nations University, 2:30 p.m.; Color Guard Clinic today and tomorrow, 4:30 p.m.
Friday
Junior Robotics Competition at the Life Ready Center.
Almor West Elementary — Student of the Week Assembly, 8:55 a.m.
Carriage Hills Elementary — Military Child Ice Cream Celebration, 2 p.m.
Central Middle — PTO Popcorn/Pickle sales, 11:15 a.m.; Talent Show, 1:45 p.m.; Military Child Movie Night in the gym, cost is $1, 5-7 p.m.
Crosby Park Elementary — Drive Inn Movie Night in the gym, 6 p.m.
Edison Elementary — 5th grade to STARBASE; Principal Pals and Students of the Month awarded.
Gateway/LVA at Douglass Learning Center — Month of the Military Child breakfast, 8 a.m.
Hugh Bish Elementary — Students to LRC for Junior Robotics.
Lawton High — LORE Assembly, 10 a.m.
MacArthur High — SPARCS, 8:30 a.m.; Crochet Club, 2:30 p.m.
Pat Henry Elementary — Testing Pep Rally, 2 p.m.
Whittier Elementary — 5th grade to Junior Robotics at the LRC.
Saturday
ACT
Lawton High — Junior/Senior Prom, 7 p.m.