Monday

Nation School Counseling Week honoring our school counselors.

Almor West – month long study of influential African American in observance of Black History begins.

Eisenhower High – Student Council Nothing Bundt Cake fundraiser kicks off; Valentine’s Hearts on sale during both lunches through February 11.

Lawton High – LHS Soccer Booster Club Scentsy fundraiser begins.

Lincoln Elementary – Valentine’s pictures taken.

MacArthur High – National Honor Society, 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Eisenhower High – Anime Club meeting, 2:30 p.m.

MacArthur High – Key Club, 2:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills Elementary – PTA fundraiser at Texas Roadhouse, 4-8 p.m.; 5th grade information meeting for EMS 6th grade enrollment.

Wednesday

Almor West Elementary – Global Play Day today; candy fundraiser ends.

Eisenhower High – Military Child Club Zoom meeting, 2:30 p.m.

MacArthur High – FCA, 7:15 a.m.; KILT meeting, 2:30 p.m.; GSA, 2:30 p.m.; Highlander Time: HMHS football players Nasir Kemper, Amarion Hicks and Jayden Garcia will sign commitments for college play, 2:30 p.m.

Whittier Elementary – Global Play Day celebrated.

Thursday

Eisenhower High – Overwatch practice, 2:30-4 p.m.

MacArthur High – National Heart Disease Day, wear red; Multicultural Club, Academic Team and Partner’s Club, eighth hour.

Woodland Hills Elementary – EMS enrollment for 5th grade.

Friday

Almor West Elementary – 100th Day of School observed.

Eisenhower High – Rocket League/LL/Smash Brothers practice, 2:30-5 p.m.

MacArthur High – Mr. MHS 2021, Men in Black assembly, ticket required; Speech & Debate Club, 2:30 p.m.

Sullivan Village Elementary – 100th Day of School observed, dress up as a 100 year old.

Saturday

ACT testing

MacArthur High – Academic Team State Meet at Rose State; Archery at McCloud; Speech to Norman.

Recommended for you