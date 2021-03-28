Monday

Eisenhower High – FCCLA, 2:30 p.m.

Lawton High — play

MacArthur High – Student Council Campaign Week.

Tuesday

Crosby Park Elementary – popcorn fundraiser kicks off.

Eisenhower High – Anime Club, 2:30 p.m.

Learning Tree Academy – individual spring pictures taken today.

MacArthur High – NSU virtual recruitment session, 10 a.m.; Key Club, 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Eisenhower High – All School Academic Awards Assembly during first, third, fifth and seventh hours.

Lincoln Elementary – Easter egg hunt for primary grades.

MacArthur High – FCA, 7:15 a.m.; GSA, 2:30 p.m.

Pat Henry Elementary – JAG Assembly on the Move.

Sullivan Village Elementary – individual spring pictures taken today.

Thursday

Almor West Elementary – Virtual field trip for school to see “The Rainbow Fish” presented by the Lawton Community Theater starring several area students.

Eisenhower High – scholarship meeting for seniors, third and fifth hours; blood drive in library, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; Overwatch practice, 2:30 p.m.

MacArthur High – Student Council elections; Partner’s Club and Multicultural Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.

Friday

No school Friday and Monday, school will resume on Tuesday, April 6.

Recommended for you