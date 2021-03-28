Monday
Eisenhower High – FCCLA, 2:30 p.m.
Lawton High — play
MacArthur High – Student Council Campaign Week.
Tuesday
Crosby Park Elementary – popcorn fundraiser kicks off.
Eisenhower High – Anime Club, 2:30 p.m.
Learning Tree Academy – individual spring pictures taken today.
MacArthur High – NSU virtual recruitment session, 10 a.m.; Key Club, 2:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Eisenhower High – All School Academic Awards Assembly during first, third, fifth and seventh hours.
Lincoln Elementary – Easter egg hunt for primary grades.
MacArthur High – FCA, 7:15 a.m.; GSA, 2:30 p.m.
Pat Henry Elementary – JAG Assembly on the Move.
Sullivan Village Elementary – individual spring pictures taken today.
Thursday
Almor West Elementary – Virtual field trip for school to see “The Rainbow Fish” presented by the Lawton Community Theater starring several area students.
Eisenhower High – scholarship meeting for seniors, third and fifth hours; blood drive in library, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; Overwatch practice, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur High – Student Council elections; Partner’s Club and Multicultural Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.
Friday
No school Friday and Monday, school will resume on Tuesday, April 6.