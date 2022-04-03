Monday
Lawton FFA Spring Plant Sale at the School Farm, 1901 W. Lee Blvd. National Library Week and National Assistant Principal Week celebrated.
Special Olympics Unified Bocce Ball, 10 a.m. at Eisenhower Middle School.
Central Middle — Cougar Coffee sales all week for delivery on Friday; students pick up permission slips for Frontier City today during 9th hour in Room E11.
Edison Elementary — National School Librarian Day celebrated.
Hugh Bish Elementary — PTA Snack Cart, all snacks are $1 each.
Lawton High — Art Club, Science Club and Social Studies Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Table Top meeting, 3 p.m.
MacArthur High — National Honor Society and Student Council meetings, 2:30 p.m.
Pat Henry Elementary — Jaguar Junction open.
Ridgecrest Elementary — World’s Finest Chocolate fundraiser still in progress.
Tuesday
FFA Spring Plant Sale at the School Farm, 1901 W. Lee Blvd.
Central Middle — Partners Club, 7:45 a.m.
Edison Elementary — Pre-k/kindergarten field trip to Stephen Fite Concert at McMahon Auditorium and Elmer Thomas Park.
Lawton High — Jr. ACT testing window through Friday; English Club and Chess Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; National Honor Society meeting, 2:30 p.m.; Scream Team meeting, 2:30 p.m.; band rehearsal, 3 p.m.; Anime Club, 3 p.m.
MacArthur High — Jr. ACT testing window through Friday; Key Club.
Pat Henry Elementary — Jaguar Junction open; pre-k to Stephen Fite Concert at McMahon Auditorium.
Sullivan Village Elementary — Kindergarten field trip to McMahon Auditorium.
Wednesday
Almor West Elementary — Spring pictures taken today.
Central Middle — FCA in big gym, 7:45 a.m.; Military Child Club students decorate a star; Military Child Club Dance, 3-4:30 p.m.
Eisenhower Elementary — FCA in the auditorium, 7:40 a.m.
Lawton High — FCA, 7 a.m.; Academic Team practice, 2:30 p.m.; Jazz Band rehearsal, 3 p.m.
MacArthur High — FCA, 7:15 a.m.; GSA, 2:30 p.m.
Thursday
Central Middle — Everyone wears purple to support Military Child Month; Military Child Club meeting in the big gym, 7:45 a.m.; NJHS meeting in the cafeteria, 3 p.m.
Eisenhower Elementary — Gentlemen and Generals mentorship program meets.
Lawton High — Senior and make up testing; USAO Chalk Art Competition; Math Club and Science Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur High — Speech/Debate to State through Saturday.
Friday
Central Middle — Cougar Donuts, 8:30 a.m.; Partners Club and CMS athletes to Great Plains Special Olympics Track & Field Event at the Lawton High track, 9 a.m.; spring pictures today.
Edison Elementary — Principal Pals awarded; Easter photos taken in the library.
Hugh Bish Elementary — Special Olympics at LHS; PTA snack cart sales, $1.
Lawton High — Choir to OSSAA State Choral Contest in Norman; Great Plains Special Olympics, 9 a.m. — 2 p.m.; 62nd Annual LORE assembly to crown Lore Queen and (new this year) King, 10 a.m.
MacArthur High — Drama Club meets, 2:30 p.m.
Pat Henry Elementary — Pat Henry athletes to Special Olympics at LHS.
Saturday
Lawton FFA Spring Plant Sale at the School Farm, 1901 SW Lee Blvd, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.