Monday
March is designated as National Reading Month and in honor of Dr. Seuss’ birthday March 2 is Read Across America Day. Happy Birthday Dr. Seuss!
Benchmark testing this week for 3rd-5th grades.
Almor West Elementary – Fox in Socks will be celebrated today and students may wear silly socks.
Crosby Park Elementary – Green Eggs and Ham Day, wear a green shirt.
Eisenhower High – FCCLA, 2:30 p.m.
Lawton High – Cheer /Highstepper tryout informational meetings for parents, 5:30 p.m.
Lincoln Elementary – Dr. Seuss Dress-up Week, Fox in Sox Day, all wear silly socks.
MacArthur High – National Honor Society meeting, 2:30 p.m.; Cheer /Dance tryout informational meetings for parents, 6 p.m.
Pat Henry Elementary – Read across America celebrated all week.
Pioneer Park Elementary – Cat in the Hat Day, everyone wear a fun hat.
Sullivan Village Elementary – Dr. Seuss Week celebrated this week.
Whittier Elementary – Lifetouch individual spring photos taken today; Dr. Seuss Week celebrated this week.
Woodland Hills Elementary – Dr. Seuss Book Fair Week; Cat in the Hat Day, wear a hat or stripes.
Tuesday
Almor West – Dr. Seuss’ birthday, everyone wear your favorite Dr. Seuss shirt or red, white and black; 5th grade STARBASE Celebration and graduation.
Crosby Park Elementary – The Cat in the Hat Day, wear your favorite hat.
Eisenhower High — senior makeup ACT in library; Anime Club, 2:30 p.m.; Cheer & Pom tryout informational meetings for parents, 6:30 p.m., cheer meeting in big gym and pom meeting in commons area.
Lawton High – Chess Club, 2:45 p.m.
Lincoln Elementary – Cat in the Hat Day, all wear a terrific hat.
MacArthur High – senior ACT in library; Key Club meeting, eighth hour.
Pioneer Park Elementary – The Lorax Day, stick a funny mustache on your mask.
Sullivan Village Elementary – Oh the Places You’ll Go, dress as what you want your career to be one day.
Woodland Hills Elementary – Happy Birthday to You, dress as your favorite Seuss character.
Wednesday
Almor West Elementary – Wacky Wednesday, wear mismatched clothing.
Crosby Park Elementary — Lorax Day, wear silly socks or mask.
Eisenhower High – Military Child Club, 2:30 p.m.
Lawton High – FCA, 7:05 a.m.; Anti-Bullying Pledge Day.
Lincoln Elementary – Wacky Wednesday, all wear wacky hair.
MacArthur High – FCA in library, 7:15 a.m.; senior class meeting, 9:45 a.m.; Highlander Time in the p.m.; Student Council elections meeting; GSA and KILT meetings, 2:30 p.m.
Pioneer Park Elementary – wear wacky clothes and hair for Wacky Wednesday.
Whittier Elementary – Wacky Wednesday, wear crazy socks and your favorite hat.
Woodland Hills Elementary – Wacky Wednesday, wear clothes backwards or mismatched.
Thursday
Almor West Elementary – Lorax Day, dress in orange and wear a mustache; Student Council snack sales money due today for delivery tomorrow.
Crosby Park Elementary – Whoville Day, show us your best crazy hair.
Eisenhower High – Overwatch practice, 2:30-4 p.m.
Lawton High – Celebration of Culture, Art and Poetry; Renaissance assembly, 1:30 p.m.
Lincoln Elementary – Green Eggs and Ham Day, all wear green.
MacArthur High – Partner’s Club and Multicultural Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.
Pioneer Park Elementary – wear crazy or mismatched socks for Fox in Sox Day.
Whittier Elementary – Green Eggs and Ham Day, everyone wear green.
Woodland Hills Elementary – Fox in Sox Day, wear crazy socks.
Friday
Almor West Elementary – I Am Not Going to Get up Today, wear school appropriate pajamas.
Crosby Park Elementary – Oh The Places You’ll Go Day, dress up as what you would like to be when you grow up.
Eisenhower High – Virtual Day.
Lawton High – Virtual Day.
Lincoln Elementary – Dress as a Dr. Seuss character or your favorite book character.
MacArthur High – Virtual Day; AP Lit/Land mock exam in library, 8 a.m.
Pioneer Park Elementary – Oh the Places You’ll Go Day, wear your favorite team or school shirt.
Whittier Elementary – wear school appropriate pajamas or comfy clothes for a lot of reading time.
Woodland Hills Elementary – If I Ran the Zoo Day, wear animal print.