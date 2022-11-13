Monday
Native American Heritage and Education Spirit Week.
Central Middle — Cougar Coffee sales all week; Academic Team practice, 3 p.m.; Chess Club, 3 p.m.
Eisenhower High — Academic Team practice and Key Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Anime meets every day, 2:30 p.m.
Freedom Elementary — Student Council canned food drive continues; Art Club, 3:40 p.m.
Hugh Bish Elementary — STAR testing this week.
Lawton High — GEAR UP campus visit for juniors to Western/Rose State; Art and Social Studies Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Stomp practice, 2:30 p.m.; Student Council, 2:30 p.m.; Table Top meeting, 3 p.m.; ACT tutoring, 3 p.m.; Leadership Club, 3 p.m.
MacArthur High — Stomp Team popcorn sales continue; choir to OCDA Jazz & Freshmen All State Auditions; sophomore ICAP through English classes; Crochet and K-Pop Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Student Council meeting, 2:30 p.m.
Pioneer Park Elementary — Book Fair open in library this week; candy bar sales all week.
Whittier Elementary — Breakfast served, 8:20 a.m.: Wake-up for all students in gym, 8:30 a.m.
Tuesday
Central Middle — Partners Club meets, 7:45 a.m.; Art Club, 3 p.m.
Eisenhower High — Book and Military Child Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Youth & Government, 2:30 p.m.; GEAR UP Game of Life in the big gym.
Eisenhower Middle — NJHS meets, 7:40 a.m.
Freedom Elementary — Art Club, 3:40 p.m.
Hugh Bish Elementary — Fall pictures taken today; auditions for Talent Show.
Lawton High — 9th grade Choir All State Auditions 2nd Round at Rose State College; English, Aviation and Chess Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Stomp practice, 2:30 p.m. band rehearsal, 3 p.m. Anime Club, 3:05 p.m.
Life Ready Center — Big Read panel discussion for “There, There,” by Native American author Tommy Orange.
MacArthur High — Choir to OMEA 10th-12th Final Round All State at UCO; Key Club, 2:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Education Support Professionals Day.
Cleveland Elementary — Spelling Bee.
Eisenhower High — Academic Team practice, 2:30 p.m.; African American Club meeting, 2:30 p.m.; Native American Club Bingo Night.
Eisenhower Middle — FCA, 7:40 a.m.; Student Council, 3 p.m.
Freedom Elementary — Support Staff Day; Spelling Bee.
Lawton High — FCA, 7 a.m.; orchestra fundraiser ends; juniors to auditorium for class meeting, 8:40 a.m.; Academic Team and Stomp practices, 2:30 p.m.
Life Ready Center — Modern Day Superheroes STEAM Day, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. pre-engineering recruiting event for LPS 8th graders.
Lincoln Elementary — Picture retakes in the morning.
MacArthur High — FCA, 7:15 a.m.; GEAR UP Game of Life; Chess/Gaming.
Thursday
Central Middle — Native American Heritage Celebration, 1:30 p.m.; NJHS meeting, 3 p.m.
Edison Elementary — Snack Cart for primary grades; faculty luncheon.
Eisenhower High — Indian Tacos on sale during both lunches; GSA, Native American Club and Youth & Government meetings, 2:30 p.m.
Hugh Bish Elementary — Talent Show auditions.
Lawton High — Unified Club, 7:10 a.m.; Ed Tech in the building; YAHL presentations, 8:25 a.m.; Science Club, 2:30 p.m.; Stomp practice, 2:30 p.m.; Math Club, 2:35 p.m.
Life Ready Center — Smith-Magenis Syndrome Awareness poster display created by pre-engineering students in the Legacy Gallery; Cameron University writing tutor available for Cameron concurrent students.
Lincoln Elementary — Spelling Bee.
MacArthur High — GPTC presentation for new juniors in the library, 9:30 a.m.; Art Club, 2:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills Elementary — Basket Bingo, doors open at 5:45 p.m. and Bingo starts at 6 p.m.; pizza, popcorn and beverages available for purchase.
Friday
Almor West Elementary — Native American Dance performances, 1 p.m. and 2:15 p.m.
Carriage Hills Elementary — Spelling Bee.
Edison Elementary — Snack Cart for intermediate grades; Staff vs. Students Kickball Turkey Bowl, 1:30 p.m.; Principal Pals Assembly.
Eisenhower High — Native American Heritage Assembly; Jennaye Williams will be signing her letter of intent to Grayson College for softball, 2 p.m.; Eagle MADNESS, 6-7 p.m.
Freedom Elementary — Monthly Assembly; Student Council canned goods display judging; Robotics Club, 3:40 p.m.
Hugh Bish Elementary — Teacher Tacky Turkey Dress-up Contest, voting at 3 p.m.
Lawton High — Academic Breakfast.
Learning Tree Academy — KC Veteran Native American Dancers, 10 a.m.; Thanksgiving Feast.
MacArthur High — CPR training for seniors; Talent Show in auditorium, 10 a.m.; Crochet and Drama Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur Middle — Native American Culture Pow Wow Assembly, 7:50 a.m.; Geographic Information Assembly for 7th grade, 10 a.m.
Pat Henry Elementary — Jag Assembly, 2:30 p.m.
Sullivan Village Elementary — Indigenous People Celebration and Pow Wow, 1:30 p.m.
Saturday
Lincoln Elementary — Holiday in the Park float parade, 5:30 p.m.
LPS CLOSED NEXT WEEK — Happy Thanksgiving.