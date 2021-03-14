Monday
Eisenhower High – FCCLA, 2:30 p.m.
Lawton High – Student Council elections; Key Club and Art Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur High – Senior Farewell sign up begins; Cheer/Dance tryout video posted; Student Council, 2:30 p.m.
Sullivan Village Elementary – STAR assessments for K-5 and OSTP practice for 3rd-5th grades.
Tuesday
Parent/Teacher conferences, 4-7 p.m.
Lawton High – Student Council, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur High – Key club, 2:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Eisenhower High – FCA, 7:15 a.m.; Club Scrub, third hour; Air Force recruiter in foyer during both lunches; Military Child Club will be delivering items they have collected for the residents at the VA Center, 1 p.m.; Military Child Club and GSA meetings, 2:30 p.m.
Lawton High – FAC, 7:05 a.m.; Blood Drive in small gym.
Learning Tree Academy – Bunny pictures taken today, 3 for $5.
MacArthur High – FCA, 7:15 a.m.; Highlander Time, p.m.; GSA 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur Middle – baseball and casual pictures in auditorium.
Tomlinson Middle – Letters and Bars Academic Awards program, 9:30 a.m.
Thursday
Parent/Teacher conferences 4-7 p.m.
Eisenhower High – Overwatch practice, 2:30-4 p.m.
Lawton High – Gentlemen of LHS, 7 a.m.
Learning Tree Academy – Caterpillars arrive today.
MacArthur High – NHS invitations due; Partner’s Club and Multicultural Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.
Pat Henry Elementary – JAG assembly On the Move.
Friday
Virtual day for students.
Relay for Life on the softball field, 6 p.m.-12 midnight.
Saturday
MacArthur High – speech regionals; Cheer/Dance tryouts, 9 a.m.; JROTC to Tulsa Union Drill Meet.