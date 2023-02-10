Monday
Central Middle — Cougar Coffee all week; Academic Team practice, 3 p.m.; Chess Club, 3 p.m.; Special Olympics Polar Bear fundraiser continues this week.
Eisenhower High — 11th grade class meeting, third hour; Anime meets all week, 2:30 p.m; Key Club, 2:30 p.m.
Freedom Elementary — eSports practice, 4 p.m.
Hugh Bish Elementary — Celebrate Hugh Bish Random Acts of Kindness Week — No Sweat to be Kind, wear your sweats.
Lawton High — Art, Social Studies, and Native American Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Stomp practice all week, 2:30 p.m.; Student Council, 2:30 p.m.; Table Top meeting, 3 p.m.; ACT tutoring, 3 p.m.; Leadership Club, 3 p.m.
Lincoln Elementary — Show Your Love for Reading Day, bring your favorite book and wear school appropriate pj’s.
MacArthur High — Key Club and Track fundraisers continue; Show Choir to Duncan Contest through Wednesday; Crochet and K-Pop Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Student Council, 2:30 p.m.
Pioneer Park Elementary — Random Acts of Kindness celebrated today; collection of cereal to donate to the Lawton Food Bank this week and next week; popcorn fundraiser continues all week.
Whittier Elementary — Breakfast beginning at 8:20 a.m. followed by Wake-up in the gym every morning at 8:30 a.m.; Book Fair event, 7:45 a.m.; D.A.R.E. program for 5th grade students.
Woodland Hills Elementary — Show Your Love for Comfort, wear sweats or school appropriate pj’s.
Tuesday
Almor West Elementary — Valentine’s Day parties.
Central Middle — Art Club, 3 p.m.
Crosby Park Elementary — Valentine’s Day parties, 2:45 p.m.
Edison Elementary — Valentine’s Day parties.
Eisenhower High — Winter Sports pep rally, 1:55 p.m.; NHS and Youth & Government meetings, 2:30 p.m.
Freedom Elementary — Art Club, 3:45 p.m.; eSports practice, 4 p.m.
Hugh Bish Elementary — We Love to be Kind, all wear red; Valentine Grams go out to students and staff.
Lawton High — Open Doors, 8:25 a.m.; Spring Sports pep rally, 1:35 p.m.; English, Aviation and Chess Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; NHS meeting, 2:30 p.m.; band rehearsal, 3 p.m.; Anime Club, 3:05 p.m.
Lincoln Elementary — Show Your Love for Valentine’s Day, wear your favorite red, white or pink outfit.
MacArthur High — Key Club, 2:30 p.m.
Pat Henry Elementary — 5th grade to StarBase; Valentine’s Day parties.
Ridgecrest Elementary — Valentine’s Day parties, 2:30 p.m.
Whittier Elementary — Breakfast beginning at 8:20 a.m. followed by Wake-up in the gym every morning at 8:30 a.m.
Woodland Hills Elementary — Show Your Love for Valentine’s Day, wear your favorite red, white or pink; Valentine’s Day parties.
Wednesday
Eisenhower High — Student vs Faculty Dodgeball, 8th hour; African American Club, 2:30 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle — FCA, 7:40 a.m.; Student Council, 3 p.m.
Hugh Bish Elementary — We’ll Show You the Color of Kindness, all wear green and orange school colors; Snack Cart order form goes home today, please return with exact change Thursday for delivery on Friday.
Lawton High — FCA, 7 a.m.; group pictures taken today; Academic Team practice, 2:30 p.m.; Talent Show practice.
Lincoln Elementary — Show Your Love to Learn Day, wear a T-shirt with something you like to learn about such as dinosaurs, books, animals or space.
MacArthur High — FCA, 7:15 a.m.; Send-off Parade for swimmers to OSSAA State Swim meet, 1:20 p.m.
Thursday
Carriage Hills Elementary — Candy fundraiser Game Truck here to reward top sellers.
Eisenhower High — GSA and Youth & Government meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Native American Club, 2:30 p.m.
Edison Elementary — 4th/5th grade to Lawton Philharmonic’s performance of “Peter and the Wolf” at McMahon Auditorium.
Freedom Elementary — 4th grade to Lawton Philharmonic’s performance of “Peter and the Wolf” at McMahon Auditorium; Robotics Club, 3:45 p.m.
Hugh Bish Elementary — Show Your Positivi-TEE and wear your favorite shirt with a positive message.
Lawton High — Unified Club meeting, 7:10 a.m.; Talent Show, 10:15 a.m.; Science Club, 2:30 p.m.; Math Club, 2:35 p.m.
Learning Tree Academy — Bingo Night, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Lincoln Elementary — Show Your Love for Lincoln Day, wear your Lincoln gear; SweetHeart Dance, 5-6:30 p.m.
Pat Henry Elementary — 3rd-5th grades to Lawton Philharmonic’s performance of “Peter and the Wolf” at McMahon Auditorium.
Ridgecrest — World’s Finest Chocolate fundraiser information goes home.
Woodland Hills Elementary — Show Your Love for Woodland Hills, wear your favorite school pride outfit.
Friday
Remote Learning Day
Saturday
High School Band/Orchestras to OSSAA District Solo and Ensemble Contest at Elgin.
Central 7th/8th Academic Team to Regionals in Brink.