MONDAY
Carriage Hills Elementary — Student Council campaign week.
Edison Elementary — School fundraiser continues through Sept. 18.
Eisenhower High — Beat LHS Week.
Lawton High — Table Top Club, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur High — K Pop meets, 2:30 p.m.; NHS, 2:30 p.m.
Pioneer Park Elementary — T-shirt sales continue until Sept. 20; Grandparents Day breakfast, 9 a.m.; PTO membership drive kicks off.
Whittier Elementary — World’s Finest Chocolate fundraiser continues through Sept. 21.
Woodland Hills Elementary — Patriot/ Red Bandana Day, in memory of Welles Crowther and the lives he saved on 9/11 at the World Trade Center; Toby Keith Foundation OK Kids Corral Coin Drive continues through the 29th.
TUESDAY
Edison Elementary — DARE program for 5th grade.
Eisenhower High — Pre-ACT for all 9th/10th grade students; Academic Team practice, 2:35 p.m.; Fishing Club, 2:35 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle — Pre-ACT for all 8th grade students.
Lawton High — Band rehearsal, 3 p.m.; Leadership Club, 3:05 p.m.
Life Ready Center — Children’s Chorus fall auditions for students in grades 3-6, 6:30 p.m.; Open House and Ice Cream Social, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
MacArthur High — Pre-ACT for all 9th/10th grade students; Key Club, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur Middle — Pre-ACT for all 8th grade students.
WEDNESDAY
Almor West Elementary — Military Child Family Bowling Night at Twin Oaks on Fort Sill, 5:30-7 p.m.
Carriage Hills Elementary — STARBASE Career Day for 5th grade.
MacArthur High — GSA, 2:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Carriage Hills Elementary — StuCo campaign speeches and elections, 8:30 a.m.
Central Middle — VBal parent appreciation event, 4:30 p.m.
Eisenhower High — Pep rally, 8th hour; Anime and Drama Club meetings, 2:35 p.m.; Youth & Government, 2:35 p.m.; NHS in library, 2:35 p.m.; JROTC Adopt a Street Clean Up; Fencing class in the commons area, 3 p.m.; Wolverweinie Roast, 7 p.m.
Lawton High — Eagle Fry pep rally; 1:45 p.m.; Math Club, 2:35 p.m.
Life Ready Center — Children’s Chorus fall auditions for students in grades 3-6, 6:30 p.m.
MacArthur High — Art Club, 2:30 p.m.
Whittier Elementary — Grandfriends Day Celebration, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Woodland Hills Elementary — Last day for the Book Fair.
FRIDAY
Virtual Day — Students will complete their assignments from home.
Lawton Public School Foundation fundraiser breakfast at the Golden Corral, 6-9 a.m.
Great Plains Tech Center Manufacturing Summit for middle school teachers.
SATURDAY
Eisenhower High — All Region Choir auditions.
MacArthur High — Highlanderette Dance Clinic, 9 a.m.-12 noon.
Special Olympics Back to School Picnic at the Goodyear Pavilion, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Neuro Night at the Museum of the Great Plains, free admission, 5:30-7:30 p.m.