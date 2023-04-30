Monday
National Principals Day
LPS Leadership Virtual Art Show
Testing continues in LPS this week
Carriage Hills Elementary — Book Fair open all week; Pre-K to Museum of the Great Plains.
Central Middle — Cougar Coffee sales all week; Chess Club, 3 p.m.
Edison Elementary — Celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week.
Eisenhower High — Anime meets all week, 2:30 p.m.; Key Club, 2:30 p.m.
Freedom Elementary — Esports practice, 4 p.m.
Lawton High — Art, Social Studies and Native American Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Student Council, 2:30 p.m.; Table Top meets, 3 p.m.; ACT tutoring, 3 p.m.; Leadership, 3 p.m.
Life Ready Center — Lawton Fort Sill Rotary Club will present new tools to the Ag Mechanic program, 10 a.m.
Woodland Hills Elementary — Booster Club meeting, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Middle School Information Night by the Fort Sill School Liaison at Fort Sill Youth Center, 1010 Fort Sill Blvd, representatives from CMS, EMS, and MMS will be available from 6-7 p.m.
All-City Orchestra Concert at MacArthur Middle auditorium, 6 p.m.
Almor West Elementary — 3rd grade to Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History.
Central Middle — Partner’s Club, 7:45 a.m.; Art Club, 3 p.m.
Eisenhower High — Youth & Government, 2:30 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle — Spring Band Concert.
Hugh Bish Elementary — Texas Roadhouse Night fundraiser.
Freedom Elementary — 1st grade to Museum of the Great Plains; Esports practice, 4 p.m.; Art Club, 4 p.m.
Lawton High — English, Aviation and Chess Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; NHS, 2:30 p.m.; band rehearsal, 3 p.m.; cheer practice, 3 p.m.; Anime Club, 3:05 p.m.
Learning Tree Academy — Oklahoma Fun Day, 9:15 a.m.
Wednesday
Central Middle — FCA Huddle, 7:45 a.m.; PTO Dance tickets on sale, 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Edison Elementary — Breakfast Bash for staff.
Eisenhower High — African American and Chess Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Eagles’ Nest meeting, 2:30 p.m.; six boys soccer players are singing to play collegiate soccer, 1:30 p.m. in the big gym; volleyball parents meeting.
Eisenhower Middle — FCA in the auditorium, 7:40 a.m.; Student Council, 3 p.m.; Open House for 5th grade students, 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Freedom Elementary — 1st grade to Museum of the Great Plains; Robotics Club, 4 p.m.
Lawton High — FCA, 7 a.m.; Leadership meeting, 10 a.m.; Academic team practice, 2:30 p.m.; Military Club, 2:30 p.m.
Whittier Elementary — 3rd grade to Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History.
Thursday
District Battle of the Books at Freedom Elementary, 9:30 a.m.
Carriage Hills Elementary — Kite Day.
Crosby Park Elementary — 4th/5th grades Spring Concert, 6:30 p.m.
Edison Elementary — Teacher Trivia Thursday!
Eisenhower High — GSA and Youth & Government meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Spring Band Concert, 6:30 p.m.
Freedom Elementary — Color Run, 12:30 p.m.
Hugh Bish Elementary — 1st grade Spring Music program, primary, 10:30 a.m. and intermediate at 2 p.m.
Lawton High — Unified Club, 7:10 a.m.; Science and Math Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Speech/Debate team meeting, 2:35 p.m.; cheer practice, 3 p.m.; Spring Choir Concert, 6:30 p.m.
Lincoln Elementary — 2nd grade to Medicine Park Aquarium.
MacArthur Middle — Spring Band Concert, 6 p.m.
Pat Henry Elementary — Pre-K Celebration, 10 a.m.
Pioneer Park Elementary — Spring Fling, 5-7 p.m
Whittier Elementary — Arts for Small, 5 p.m.
Friday
School Lunch Hero Day
Almor West Elementary — Student of the Week and Month Assembly, 8:55 a.m.; Talent Show, 1 p.m.
Carriage Hills Elementary — 2nd grade to the park.
Central Middle — PTO popcorn/pickle sales, 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Crosby Park Elementary — SuperHero Kids Day.
Edison Elementary — Cinco de Mayo luncheon for staff; school lunch workers recognized; Principal Pals awarded.
Eisenhower Middle — EMS Talent Show after lunch.
Freedom Elementary — Fun Day.
Hugh Bish Elementary — AR parties.
Lincoln Elementary — 3rd/4th grades to the Vaska Theater; School Field Day.
Pat Henry Elementary — Kindergarten Celebration, 10 a.m.; JAG Junction for intermediates.
Whittier Elementary — 1st grade to Medicine Park Aquarium.
Woodland Hills Elementary — Color Run, 9:45 a.m.