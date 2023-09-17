Monday
Almor West Elementary — Poppin Popcorn fundraiser continues.
Carriage Hills Elementary — Student Council speeches today.
Central Middle — 2023-24 Sanctioning Training meeting for Booster Clubs and coaches, 6 p.m.
Crosby Park Elementary — Fall pictures taken today.
Eisenhower High — Jostens presentation for seniors/juniors in the morning.
Lawton High — Table Top Club, 2:30 p.m.; GSA, 3:10-4 p.m.
MacArthur High — OU recruiter in library, sign up is required, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; K-Pop Club, 2:30 p.m.
Pioneer Park Elementary — 5th grade Student Council assembly and voting, 9:45 a.m.; PTO Firo Pizza fundraiser, 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.; Panther of the Month luncheon.
Ridgecrest Elementary — Chocolate fundraiser continues through Sept. 29.
Woodland Hills Elementary — All wear gold colors to support Childhood Cancer Awareness.
Tuesday
Eisenhower High — Fishing Club, 2:30 p.m.; Academic Team, 2:30 p.m.
Hugh Bish Elementary — Blood drive, 8 a.m.-12 noon.
Lawton High — Scream Team and Ebony Society International meetings, 2:30 p.m.; band rehearsal, 3 p.m.; Leadership Club, 3:05 a.m.
MacArthur High — Key Club, 2:30 p.m.
Pioneer Park Elementary — Pictures taken today.
Wednesday
Eisenhower High — African American Club meeting, 2:30 p.m.
Lawton High — Club Rush in cafeteria, 11 a.m.
MacArthur High — GSA.
Pioneer Park Elementary — T-shirt sales end.
Woodland HIls Elementary — PTA fall pictures taken today .
Thursday
Elementary Parent/Teacher conferences, 4-7 p.m.
Crosby Park Elementary — Popcorn/pickle/candy orders due today for delivery tomorrow.
Eisenhower High — JROTC Fort Sill Field Day; Open Doors, 2nd hour; Anime, Drama and Spanish Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; GSA meets, 2:30 p.m.; Youth & Government, 2:30 p.m.; fencing in commons area, 3 p.m.
Lawton High — Senior Cohort meeting, 12:45 p.m.; Math Club, 2:35 p.m.
MacArthur High — Art and Multicultural Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.
Pat Henry Elementary — Fall pictures taken today.
Whittier Elementary — Chocolate bar fundraiser ends.
Woodland Hills Elementary — PTA fall picture make-ups taken today; snack money due today for delivery tomorrow.
Friday
Central Middle — Book Fair opens.
Crosby Park Elementary — DARE for 5th grade.
Eisenhower Elementary — Snack Attack.
Eisenhower High — Jostens orders due today.
Eisenhower Middle — Student Council elections; fall pictures taken today.
Freedom Elementary — All wear gold colors to support Childhood Cancer Awareness.
Lawton High — Scream Team theme — Adam Sandler Day; Yale University visit in auditorium, 9 a.m.
MacArthur High — Crochet Club, 2:30 p.m.
Saturday
WOCDA Choir Auditions in Shattuck.