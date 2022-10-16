Monday
Lawton Public Schools Police Department kicks off The Red Tulip Project, which collects items for babies born to mothers with drug addiction.
Central Middle — Chess Club, 3 p.m.; Art Club, 3 p.m.
Edison Elementary — STAR progress monitoring all week.
Eisenhower High — Academic Team practice, 2:30 p.m.; Anime and Key Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.
Hugh Bish Elementary — Boss’s Day.
Lawton High — Open Doors meeting, 8:25 a.m.; Art and Social Studies Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Stomp practice, 2:30 p.m.; Student Council meets, 2:30 p.m.; Table Top meeting, 3 p.m.; ACT tutoring session, 3 p.m.; Leadership Club, 3 p.m.
Learning Tree Academy — Fire Safety Week activities this week.
Lincoln Elementary — Student pictures taken today; online Lincoln School Store starts today.
MacArthur High — Stomp Team T-shirt fundraiser kicks off; choir Rada Knives fundraiser kicks off; Crochet Club, 2:30 p.m.; K-Pop Club, 2:30 p.m.
Sullivan Village Elementary — Lawton Fire Department visits PreK/1st grades.
Whittier Elementary — Breakfast starts at 8:20 a.m., followed by Wake-Up for students in the gym, 8:30 a.m.
Tuesday
Parent/Teacher Conferences for middle and high schools, 3-6 p.m.
Central Middle — Partners Club, 7:45 a.m.; Art Club, 3 p.m.
Edison Elementary — Picture retakes.
Eisenhower High — ACT exam; Anime and NHS meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Youth in Government, 2:30 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle — NJHS, 7:40 a.m.
Freedom Elementary — Art Club, 3:40 p.m.
Lawton High — ACT exam; English, Aviation and Chess Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; class meeting for freshmen, 2:30 p.m.; Stomp practice, 2:30 p.m.; band rehearsal, 3 p.m.; Anime Club, 3:05 p.m.
Lincoln Elementary — Impact Kids for K-5th, 3:50-5 p.m.
MacArthur High — ACT exam; Key Club meets, 2:30 p.m.; OK Promise Night, 3 p.m.
MacArthur Middle — Picture retakes.
Pat Henry Elementary — LFD visits PreK-1st for fire prevention/safety.
Wednesday
Carriage Hills Elementary — Kindergarten field trip to Snider Family Farm Pumpkin Patch.
Eisenhower High — AIM interviews; College Fair for seniors at Cameron; picture retakes in auditorium; Academic Team practice, 2:30 p.m.; Anime and Eagles Nest meetings, 2:30 p.m.; PSAT English study session, 2:30 p.m.; Game of Life training in library, 3 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle — FCA in the auditorium, 7:40 a.m.; Student Council, 3 p.m.
Lawton High — FCA, 7 a.m.; Academic Team practice, 2:30 p.m.; Stomp practice, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur High — FCA, 7:15 a.m.
Sullivan Village Elementary — PreK field trip to Jahn’s Pumpkin Patch; MHS Leadership class delivers books to PreK.
Thursday
Parent/Teacher Conferences for middle and high schools.
Edison Elementary — Pumpkin Patch Fun for PreK; kindergarten field trip to Pumpkin Patch; Student Store/Snack Cart sales for primary students; Edison presentation to the school board, 5:15 p.m.
Eisenhower High — Anime, GSA and Youth & Government meetings, 2:30 p.m.; PSAT math study session, 2:30 p.m.
Lawton High — Unified Club meets, 7:10 a.m.; Science Club, 2:30 p.m.; Stomp practice, 2:30 p.m; Math Club, 2:35 p.m.
MacArthur High — Picture make-ups taken today; FASFA Night, 5:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills Elementary — PTA snack money collected for delivery tomorrow.
Friday
Almor West Elementary — Parade of Stars, 8:55 a.m.
Edison Elementary — Student Store/ Snack Cart sales for intermediate students; Principal Pals and Class Awards announced.
Eisenhower High — Mandatory Anime meeting, 2:30 p.m.
Freedom Elementary — Robotics Club, 3:40 p.m.
MacArthur High — Highlander Unified Volleyball to State tournament at Noble High School today and tomorrow; Crochet and Drama Club meetings.
Pat Henry Elementary — Snack Attack.
Woodland Hills Elementary — 1st AR goals deadline.
Saturday
Lawton High — OKSE virtual Esports Tournament.