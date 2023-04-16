MONDAY
Volunteer Appreciation Week
Oklahoma mandated testing begins this week for students.
Central Middle — All wear red, white and blue to celebrate our military; Cougar Coffee all week, 8:30 a.m.; Chess Club, 3 p.m.
Carriage Hills Elementary — Neon Day.
Edison Elementary — 5th grade to STARBASE.
Eisenhower Elementary — General of the Month Assemblies, 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Eisenhower High — Anime meets all week, 2:30 p.m.; Key Club, 2:30 p.m.
Freedom Elementary — eSports practice, 4-5 p.m.
Lawton High — Art, Social Studies and Native American Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Stomp practice all week, 2:30 p.m.; Student Council, 2:30 p.m.; Table Top and Leadership meetings, 3 p.m.; ACT tutoring, 3 p.m.
Life Ready Center — Preview of KidWind State Champion Wind Turbine as students prepare for Nationals in the KidWind Competition, 2-4 p.m.
Lincoln Elementary — Lincoln thanks the Stanley Bruce Foundation for volunteer service commitment to our students.
MacArthur High — Crochet and K-Pop Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.
Whittier Elementary — Breakfast beginning at 8 a.m., followed by Wake-up in the gym every morning.
TUESDAY
LPS District “Celebration!” of the Teacher of the Year, First Class Teacher of the Year, Champions for Children and community partners who will be presented with the LPS Friend of Education Award. Ceremony begins in the Eisenhower Middle School Auditorium at 6 p.m.
Carriage Hills Elementary — Career Day.
Central Middle — All wear purple; Partners Club, 7:45 a.m.; Art Club, 3 p.m.
Edison Elementary — 5th grade to STARBASE; Career Day.
Eisenhower High — Military Child Club, 2:30 p.m.; Youth and Government, 2:30 p.m.
Freedom Elementary — Art Club, 4-5 p.m.; eSports practice, 4-5 p.m.
Lawton High — Orchestra and Band State Solo & Ensemble Contest at OSU through Thursday; English, Aviation and Chess Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; NHS meets, 2:30 p.m.; band rehearsal, 3 p.m.; Anime Club, 3:05 p.m.
MacArthur High — Orchestra and Band State Solo & Ensemble at OSU through Thursday; Rubiann Aldana and Zoe Martin signing letters of intent in the gym to play collegiate soccer, 2:30 p.m.; Key Club, 2:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
American Indian Education Senior Celebration at the Albert Johnson Sr. Conference Center in the Douglass Learning Center, 6 p.m.
Carriage Hills Elementary — All Star Day.
Central Middle — Wear your favorite military branch logo, 8 a.m.; FCA Huddle, 7:45 a.m.
Eisenhower High — Club Scrub; pre-prom Mock Collision exercise for 11th/12th grades; African American and Chess Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle — FCA, 7:40 a.m.; EMS Talent Show tryouts today and tomorrow, 3:05 p.m.
Hugh Bish Elementary — OSTP Parade in the afternoon with PK — 2nd grades creating encouraging notes.
Lawton High — FCA, 7 a.m.; Inspire to Teach, 8:30 a.m.; Academic team practice, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur High — FCA, 7:15 a.m.; MHS Art Department Silent Auction Art Show, 2:30 p.m. — 6:30 p.m.; GSA and Table Top meetings, 2:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Central Middle — All wear tie-dye clothing.
Eisenhower High — GSA and Youth and Government meetings, 2:30 p.m.
Freedom Elementary — Robotics Club, 4-5 p.m.
Lawton High — Choir OSSAA State Solo/Ensemble Contest at Oklahoma Baptist University; Unified Club, 7:10 a.m.; Science Club, 2:30 p.m.; Math Club, 2:35 p.m.; Speech/Debate team meeting, 2:35 p.m.
MacArthur High — “The Addams Family: A Musical Comedy” student pay assembly, $6, 9 a.m. and public performance, tickets are $10, 7:30 p.m.; Student Council to Salvation Army Style Show at the Worley Center, 11:30 a.m.; Art Club, 2:30 p.m.
Pat Henry Elementary — Volunteer Reception, 4 p.m.
Woodland Hills Elementary — PTA snack money due today for delivery tomorrow.
FRIDAY
United Way annual David Hegwood Day of Caring.
Central Middle — Wear military fatigues.
Edison Elementary — Principal Pals awarded.
MacArthur High — Choir OSSAA State Solo/Ensemble Contest at Oklahoma Baptist University; Crochet and Drama Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; “The Adams Family: A Musical Comedy” performance for the public, 7 p.m, with tickets $10.
SATURDAY
Lawton High — SN Prom at the Life Ready Center, 6 p.m.
MacArthur High — MHS Senior Prom at Lawton City Hall.
SUNDAY
MacArthur High — “The Addams Family: A Musical Comedy” performance, 2 p.m., tickets are $10; ages 5 and under free.