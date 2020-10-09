Monday
FALL BREAK – NO SCHOOL TODAY
Tuesday
Benchmark testing begins this week.
Almor West Elementary – picture retakes.
Eisenhower High – PSAT testing in big gym, 7:35 a.m., for Virtual students, 12:30 p.m.; Fencing, 3-5:30 p.m.; Military Child Club, eighth hour.
Hugh Bish Elementary – book fair open all week.
MacArthur High – NHS cupcake sale during lunches all week with proceeds going to American Cancer Society; Key Club in auditorium, eighth hour.
Wednesday
Lawton High – FCA, 7:05 a.m.; Pre ACT virtual testing.
MacArthur High – FCA, 7:15 a.m.; PSAT at McCasland and MHS library; Highlander Time in the p.m.; Student Council, KILT meeting and GSA, eighth hour.
Thursday
Carriage Hills Elementary – Pumpkin Patch.
Eisenhower High – PACT testing in big gym, 7:35 a.m.
Hugh Bish Elementary – book fair Decade Days Dress Up.
Lawton High – Pre SAT testing for sophomores; bonfire in the tennis parking lot, 6 p.m.
MacArthur High – Pink Spirit Day; “Re-Write the Stars” Homecoming assembly, 9:15 a.m.; Academic Team and Partner’s Club meetings, eighth hour; Senior Night at the football game and Homecoming crowning.
Friday
Eisenhower High – Anime Club, eighth hour.
MacArthur High – NSU Virtual recruiting session in library, 9:30 a.m.; Drama Club, eighth hour.
Washington Elementary – Pick a Pumpkin activity for daytime and evening pre-K and Kindergarten Virtual students, 5-7 p.m. at Kid’s Zone on NW 38th Street. Students will be able to pick out a pumpkin, take a photo in the Pumpkin Patch and meet their teacher/principal.
Saturday
Washington Elementary – Pick a Pumpkin activity for daytime and evening pre-K and Kindergarten Virtual students, 10 a.m to noon at Kid’s Zone on Northwest 38th Street. Students will be able to pick out a pumpkin, take a photo in the Pumpkin Patch and meet their teacher/principal.