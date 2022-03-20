Monday
Student assessments this week.
Central Middle — Cougar Coffee sales, 8:30 a.m. — 2 p.m.
Eisenhower High — African American Club, 2:30 p.m.; Bible Study, 2:30 p.m.
Lawton High — Art Club, Science Club and Social Studies Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Student Council meets, 2:30 p.m.; Table Top meeting, 3 p.m.
MacArthur High — Student Council meets, 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Eisenhower High — FCCLA, 2:30 p.m.
Hugh Bish Elementary — Spring photos taken.
Lawton High — English Club and Chess Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Anime Club meets, 3 p.m.
MacArthur High — Key Club meets, 2:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Central Middle — FCA in the big gym, 7:45 a.m.; Military Child Club, 3 p.m.
Eisenhower High — United States Army recruiters in foyer during both lunches.
Eisenhower Middle — FCA in the auditorium, 7:40 a.m.
Lawton High — FCA, 7 a.m.; golf signings, Zachary Siaca will play for Cameron and Jaeden Ellis will sign to play for USAO, 1:50 p.m. in the auditorium; Academic Team practice, 2:30 p.m.; Jazz Band rehearsal, 3 p.m.
Sullivan Village Elementary — PTA World’s Finest Chocolate fundraiser ends today.
MacArthur High — FCA, 7:15 a.m.; Sophomore field trip to Cameron University; Junior Leadership Lawton Fort Sill Mentorship Day; GSA, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur Middle — FCA, 7:40 a.m.
Thursday
Central Middle — Military Child meeting in the big gym, 7:45 a.m.; National Junior Honor Society meeting in the cafeteria, 3-3:45 p.m.
Eisenhower High — National Honor Society Induction, 7 p.m.
Lawton High — OSSAA group Choir Contest; Southwestern Interscholastic meet in Weatherford; Math Club and Science Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Gentlemen of LHS meeting, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur High — Show Choir to Edmond.
Sullivan Village Elementary — PTA general meeting in the auditorium, 6 p.m.
Friday
Central Middle — PTO popcorn/pickle sales for $1 during both lunches.
Eisenhower High — Cameron University in foyer during both lunches; ROTC Street Clean Up during 2nd hour.
Lawton High — Drama Club Movie Night, 5 p.m.
Ridgecrest Elementary — World’s Finest Chocolate fundraiser begins and will run through April 15.
Whittier Elementary — Growth Parade, 9:30 a.m.
Saturday
Middle/High Cheer/Dance tryouts at Central Middle School.