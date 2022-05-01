Monday
Teacher Appreciation Week.
Principal Day celebrated.
Almor West Elementary — Soda bottle rocket launching by grades 3/4/5 Makerspace classes, 9:10 a.m.- 10:30 p.m.
Edison Elementary — Book Fair Breakfast for Teachers in the library, 8 a.m.
Lawton High — US Government and Politics AP test, 8 a.m.; Chemistry AP test, noon; Art Club, Science Club and Social Studies Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Table Top meeting, 3 p.m.; Concurrent Enrollment Night, 6-8 p.m.
MacArthur High — US Government and Politics AP test, 8 a.m.; Chemistry AP test, 12 noon.; NHS and Student Council meetings, 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday
LPS District Showcase at Eisenhower Middle School, 7 p.m.
Cleveland Elementary — Students to Showcase, 7 p.m.
Edison Elementary — Teacher Surprise #1; Showcase performers to EMS, 9:15 a.m.
Eisenhower Middle — Upward Bound meeting through 8th grade history classes.
Lawton High — Renaissance Awards, 9:30 a.m.; Teacher Appreciation Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.; English Club and Chess Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; NHS and Scream Team meetings, 2:30 p.m.; band rehearsal, 3 p.m.; Anime Club, 3 p.m.
MacArthur High — Environmental Science AP test, 8 a.m.; Key Club, 2:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Edison Elementary — 5th grade STARBASE; PTA Luncheon for Teachers.
Eisenhower Middle — FCA in the auditorium, 7:40 a.m.
Lawton High — FCA, 7 a.m.; Junior Leadership Lawton Fort Sill; English Literature and Composition AP test, 8 a.m.; Computer Science AP test, noon; volleyball signing in the main gym, 2 p.m.; choir dress rehearsal, 2:30 p.m. Jazz Band rehearsal, 3 p.m.
Life Ready Center — STEM Day, May the 4th Be With You recruitment event, 9 a.m.-noon.
MacArthur High — FCA, 7:15 a.m.; Literature AP test, 8 a.m.; Computer Science AP test, 12 noon; Junior Leadership Lawton Fort Sill Luncheon, noon.; GSA, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur Middle — FCA in gym.
Thursday
LPS District Showcase at Eisenhower Middle School, 7 p.m.
Cleveland Elementary — Chris Tidwell Retirement Celebration, 4:15 p.m.
Edison Elementary — Teacher Surprise #2; Showcase performers to EMS, 9:15 a.m.
Lawton High — Statistics AP test, 12 noon; Open Doors EOY meeting, 1:45 p.m.; Math Club and Science Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Spring Choir Concert, 6 p.m.
MacArthur High — Multicultural Parade with the band and clubs, 8 a.m.; Spring Band Concert, 6 p.m.
MacArthur Middle — Spring Choir Concert in the auditorium, 6:30 p.m.
Whittier Elementary — Showcase rehearsal.
Friday
10th Annual School Lunch Hero Day.
Edison Elementary — Teacher Appreciation Luncheon; School Lunch Hero Surprise! and Principal Pal awarded.
Freedom Elementary — Freedom Color Run, noon-3 p.m.
Hugh Bish Elementary — Spirit of Survival Bubble Fun Day.
Lawton High — European History AP test, 8 a.m.; US History AP test, 8 a.m.; band rehearsal, 3 p.m.
MacArthur High — Senior grades finalized; Art History AP test, noon; Drama Club, 2;30 p.m.; Spring Choir Concert, 7 p.m.
MacArthur Middle — Orchestra trip.
Saturday
Lawton High — Band to Heartland Festival; LPS sports physicals in the main gym, 9 a.m.; Junior/Senior Prom at the Great Plains Coliseum Annex, 7-10 p.m.