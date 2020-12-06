Monday
Benchmark/Semester tests begin.
Hugh Bish Elementary – wear your favorite holiday shirt and jeans.
Lawton High – Art Club meets.
MacArthur High – Student Council, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur Middle – The Stockings were Hung by the Chimney with Care — everyone wear your favorite Christmas/Holiday socks.
Pioneer Park Elementary – Elf on the Shelf –dress like an elf; Santa Shop opens today and runs through Thursday, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and will close on Friday at 1 p.m.
Tuesday
Hugh Bish Elementary –Mele Kalikimaka — wear a Hawaiian shirt, hula skirt or a lei.
Lawton High – band holiday concert in auditorium, 6 p.m.
MacArthur High – Key Club, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur Middle – Tree Topper Tuesday — wear your Christmas/Holiday headgear.
Pioneer Park Elementary – Reindeer Games – everyone wear antlers.
Wednesday
Hugh Bish Elementary – Reindeer Day, wear your best antlers.
Lawton High – FCA, 7:05 a.m.; Jostens graduation items reps here in main hallway, 11 a.m.
Lincoln Elementary – Christmas pictures taken for students, $2 for one child and $3 for sibling pictures.
MacArthur High – FCA, 7:15 a.m.; Highlander Time in the afternoon; GSA, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur Middle – Deck the Halls with Christmas Fun, wear your favorite Christmas/holiday T-shirt or sweat shirt.
Pioneer Park Elementary – Candy Cane – dress in red and white and stripes.
Thursday
Eisenhower High – band concert in auditorium, 6:30 p.m.
Hugh Bish Elementary – Warm up for the Holidays, wear your favorite holiday socks; winter photos taken in the library, order forms will be sent home.
Lawton High – Gentlemen of LHS, 2:30 p.m.; choir holiday concert will be held outside, 6 p.m.
MacArthur High – Academic Team, Partner’s Club and FBLA, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur Middle – May Your Days be Merry and Bright, wear your favorite Christmas/Holiday jewelry or accessories.
Pioneer Park Elementary – Stockings were Hung – wear your favorite Christmas socks.
Woodland Drive Elementary – snack money due today, snacks delivered tomorrow.
Friday
Eisenhower High – Anime Club, 2:30 p.m.; Coffee Club, 3 p.m.
Eisenhower Elementary – EHS Military Child Club here for presentation in 4th grade class, 1 p.m.
Hugh Bish – Mad about Plaid, wear your favorite plaid or flannel shirt.
Lawton High – Christmas choir/band paid assembly in the morning; Student Council at Salvation Army.
Lincoln Elementary – Christmas pictures for students taken, $2 for one child and $3 for sibling pictures.
MacArthur High – choir Christmas Grams; Speech at Choctaw; Drama Club, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur Middle – Candy Cane Day, everyone dress in red and white and the more stripes the better.
Pioneer Park Elementary – Brrrrr! It’s Cold Outside – wear your ugliest Christmas sweater/shirt.
Saturday
MacArthur High – Highlanderettes at OSDTDA State Competition; Speech & Debate at Choctaw; Archery at Chandler; Driver’s Education; ACT test.