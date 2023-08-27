Monday
STAR reading assessments and math Benchmarks start.
Carriage Hills Elementary — 5th grade to STARBASE.
Central Middle — PTO general meeting, 5:30 p.m.
Crosby Park Elementary — Club’s Choice fundraiser kicks off and will run through Sept. 11.
Eisenhower High — Spirit Week: Adam Sandler Day — dress as Adam Sandler.
Lawton High — Table Top Club, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur High — K Pop Club, 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Central Middle — Student Council voting, 2nd hour.
Eisenhower High — Barbie vs Ken Dress Up Day; Academic team practice, 2:30 p.m.
Lawton High — National Honor Society, 2:30 p.m.; band rehearsal, 3 p.m.; Leadership Club, 3:05 p.m.
MacArthur High — Key Club, 2:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Eisenhower High — White Lie Dress Up Day; JROTC guest speaker in auditorium, 9 a.m.
Lawton High — Spirit assembly rehearsal, 4 p.m.
MacArthur High — GSA, 2:30 p.m.; Military Child Club, 2:30 p.m.
Thursday
Crosby Park Elementary — Popcorn/Pickle Day orders due for delivery Friday.
Eisenhower High — Dress as Your Type Day; LPS Transition Program will host guest speakers from community businesses in the cafeteria, 10:30 a.m.
Hugh Bish Elementary — PTA shirt orders are due today.
Lawton High — Math Club, 2:35 p.m.; Spirit assembly rehearsal, 4 p.m.
MacArthur High — Art Club, 2:30 p.m.
Friday
Almor West Elementary — Popcorn/Pickle Day; PTA Ready, Set, Glow Back to School Dance Party, 5:30-7 p.m.
Carriage Hills Elementary — 5th grade to STARBASE.
Central Middle — PTO t-shirt sales to show Cougar spirit, orders taken through Sept. 15
Eisenhower Elementary — Snack Attack cart starts today.
Eisenhower High — Class Colors Dress Up Day; Spirit assembly, 3rd/4th hours.
MacArthur High — Last day to receive free T-shirt with $40 registration fee for the Sept. 16 Highlanderette Dance Clinic; Spirit assembly, 1:30 p.m.; Crochet Club in the library, 2:30 p.m.
Pat Henry Elementary — Jag Junction for primary classes.
Sept. 4
Labor Day Observed. No school