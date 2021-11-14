Monday
Saxon Benchmark testing this week.
Carriage Hills Elementary — Food drive ends today.
Central Middle — Cougar coffee sales, $1 per cup, order all week for delivery on Friday; canned food drive all week; Military Child Club Walk and Talk, after school.
Cleveland Elementary — Support Staff Week celebrations; Benchmark/Star testing.
Edison Elementary — Fundraiser items arrive for parent pick up; mid-year science benchmarks.
Lawton High — Art, Science and Social Studies Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Table Top Club, 3 p.m.
MacArthur High — Yearbook staff to OSM Media Day at OU.
Pioneer Park Elementary — Kindness Day.
Ridgecrest Elementary — Annual vision/hearing screenings this week.
Sullivan Village Elementary — Benchmark/Star testing.
Tuesday
Central Middle — Partner’s Club meets before school in the library.
Cleveland Elementary — PTA Reflections due; Benchmark/Star testing.
Edison Elementary — Benchmark #2 for 3rd grade.
Eisenhower High — Madison Dutil will be signing to play softball for Western Oklahoma State University at 2 p.m. in the big gym.
Lawton High — Choir OCDA Junior High All State 2nd round auditions at Rose State; Great Plains Technology Center presentations for 11th graders in auditorium, 8:45 a.m.; English and Chess Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; band rehearsal and Anime Club meeting, 3 p.m.
MacArthur High — Choir OCDA Junior High All State 2nd round auditions at Rose State; Key Club, 2:30 p.m.
Sullivan Village Elementary — Benchmark/Star testing.
Wednesday
Edison Elementary — Benchmark #2 for 4th/5th grades.
Eisenhower Elementary — Meet our new teacher, Mrs. Salamone, 4-5 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle — FCA in auditorium, 7:40 a.m.; Student Council meets, 3 p.m.
Lawton High — Club pictures taken; Academic Team practice, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur High — FCA, 7:15 a.m.; Student Council ornament making, 8:30 a.m.; GSA, 2:30 p.m.; Allison Monroe will be signing to play softball for Midwestern State University at 2:30 p.m. in the library.
MacArthur Middle — FCA in auditorium, 7:40 a.m.; yearbook picture retakes in library, 8-11:30 a.m.
Thursday
Central Middle — Military Child Club in big gym, 7:45 a.m.
Cleveland Elementary — Picture retakes.
Crosby Park Elementary — Holiday photos taken in the library.
Eisenhower Elementary — Gentlemen and Generals G2 Club meet, 5 p.m.
Lawton High — ASVAB scores interpretation, 8 a.m.; Math Club and Science Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur High — Book Club, 2:30 p.m.
Friday
National Substitute Appreciation Day.
Edison Elementary — Snack Cart candy sales.
MacArthur High — Orchestra music in main hallway, 7 a.m.; Speech/Debate to Norman; CPR training for seniors; Drama Club, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur Middle — Faculty vs. Student Volleyball game in gym, 1:45 p.m.
Whittier Elementary — School-wide field trip to McMahon Auditorium for “The Music Man Jr.” performance by the Lawton Ballet Theatre.