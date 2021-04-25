Monday
Eisenhower High – BEAK Week – donuts for breakfast on sale in foyer before school, $1; BEAK Week Opening Assembly and Mr. EHS paid assembly, 8:30 a.m.; Powder Puff Football at Cameron Stadium, 6 p.m.; Fundraiser Night at Back Porch Draft House West.
Lawton High – Lore Queen Assembly, 9:30 a.m.; Key Club and Art Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Eisenhower High – Sonic Breakfast Burritos on sale before school in foyer, $2; pizza by the slice at lunch, $2 per slice in foyer; Jostens will deliver graduation announcements in foyer, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; Teacher Talent Show, 1 p.m.; Fundraiser Night at Los Tres.
MacArthur High – Key Club, 2:30 p.m.; McKenzie Washington signing to play basketball for Seminole State in big gym, 2:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Eisenhower High – McDonald’s Sausage Biscuits on sale before school in foyer, $2; Miracle Minute, 8:30 a.m.; Club Scrub, 9:35 a.m.; Senior meeting in auditorium, 3rd & 6th hours; Chick-fil-A sandwiches during lunch in foyer, $5; Fundraiser Night at Freddie’s.
Lawton High – FCA, 7:05 a.m.; Y2L meeting; Student Council in cafeteria, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur High – Highlander Battalion 48th Annual JROTC Awards Ceremony, 9 a.m.; GSA, 2:30 p.m.
Thursday
Eisenhower High — donuts on sale before school in foyer, $1; BEAK Week closing ceremonies and donation announcement, begins at 10:45 a.m.
MacArthur High – last day to purchase tickets for prom; All City Orchestra Concert at EMS, 7 p.m.; paid assembly, One Evening: Two One-Acts — presenting The Wonderful Ice Cream Suit and Rainbows vs. Bunnies: Annihilation, in the MHS auditorium, 6:30-8:15 p.m.
Pat Henry Elementary – snack money due today.
Woodland Hills Elementary – snack money due today.
Friday
High School Virtual Day.
Freedom Elementary – Purple Up parade celebrating military children, 1:30-2:30 p.m.
MacArthur High – “Dripping in Luxury” Prom 2021 in big gym, 8-11 p.m.
Pat Henry Elementary – JAG Assembly on the Move; snack attack snacks delivered.
Woodland Hills Elementary – PTA snacks delivered.
Saturday
Sports Physicals in Lawton High Library, 8 a.m. – 11 a.m., $10 per student, $5 for free/reduced students.