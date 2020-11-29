Monday
Lawton High – Senior College Week with 15 colleges, all branches of the military, Platt College, Great Plains Tech Center, Open Doors, Upward Bound and LHS counselors will all be on hand in the main hall to help students with any aspect related to applying for colleges or trade schools; Art Club meeting; Key Club and Y2L meetings, 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday
MacArthur High Military Interest session (sign up required), 9:15 a.m.; Key Club, 2:30 p.m.
Sullivan Village Elementary – Holiday door decorating contest begins.
Wednesday
Eisenhower High – Military Child Club meeting, 2:30 p.m.
Lawton High – FCA, 7:05 a.m.
MacArthur High – FCA, 7:15 a.m.; Jostens LAST CALL for senior items in main hallway, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Highlander Time in the p.m.; GSA, 2:30 p.m.
Thursday
MacArthur High – FBLA, Academic Team and Partner’s Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur Middle – It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas! Wear your favorite Christmas/Holiday themed face mask.
Friday
Eisenhower High – Anime Club meeting, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur High – all club yearbook photos taken in big gym; Drama Club, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur Middle – The Spirit of the Season! 6th grade wear green, 7th grade wear red, 8th grade wear white.
Saturday
MacArthur High – archery at El Reno; Scores & Doors Workshop ACT Prep and Strategy – Math 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Science, 1-3 p.m., given by Ms. Jones at the Patterson Community Center.