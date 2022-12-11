Monday
Almor West Elementary — Ugly Sweater Day, wear your ugly Christmas sweater/shirt; Painting with the Principal.
Carriage Hills Elementary — Candy Cane Day, wear red and white; Spelling Bee.
Central Middle — Cougar Coffee sales all week; Chess Club, 3 p.m.
Crosby Park Elementary — Blood Drive in the gym, 1-6 p.m.
Edison Elementary — Wear your favorite holiday or team shirt today; Paint with the Principal.
Eisenhower Elementary — Winter Character Day, dress as your favorite winter or Christmas character.
Eisenhower High — ASVAB in commons area, 8 a.m.; Anime meets all week, 2:30 p.m.; Academic Team practice, 2:30 p.m.; Key Club, 2:30 p.m.
Lawton High — Art, Social Studies, and Native American Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Stomp practice, 2:30 p.m.; Student Council, 2:30 p.m.; Table Top meeting, 2:30 p.m.; ACT tutoring, 3 p.m.; Leadership Club, 2:30 p.m.
Learning Tree Academy — Christmas programs all week.
MacArthur High — Choir OCDA/Jazz All State Festival through Wednesday; Student Council, 2:30 p.m.; Crochet and K-Pop Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.
Sullivan Village Elementary — 5th grade D.A.R.E. Dance/Promotion.
Whittier Elementary — STAR progress monitoring.
Tuesday
LPS Senior Leadership classes project Cozy for Christmas blankets will be delivered to the Lawton Veterans Center, 10 a.m.
Almor West Elementary — Not a Creature was Stirring Day, dress like your favorite animal; Painting with the Principal; Christmas play, performances at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Carriage Hills Elementary — Grinch Day, all wear green.
Central Middle — Partners Club, 8 a.m.; Art Club, 3 p.m.
Cleveland Elementary — Christmas play, 2 p.m.
Crosby Park Elementary — Santa Shop open.
Edison Elementary — Dress up as a present today; Paint with the Principal.
Eisenhower Elementary — Snowman Day, everyone wear hats, scarves, gloves and white.
Eisenhower High — Book Club, NHS, and Youth and Government meetings, 2:30 p.m.
Freedom Elementary — Student Council Dress Up Days all week — Crazy Christmas Hair, Socks or Hat Day; AR field trip, 9:30 a.m.; Art Club, 3:40 p.m.
Lawton High — Leadership Class meeting, 10 a.m.; English, Aviation, and Chess Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Stomp practice, 2:30 p.m.; band rehearsal, 3 p.m.; Anime Club, 3:05 p.m.; All City Orchestra Winter Concert in the auditorium, 7 p.m.
Lincoln Elementary — Christmas play performances at 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.
MacArthur High — Key Club, 2:30 p.m.; All City Orchestra Winter Concert at Lawton High, 7 p.m.
MacArthur Middle — Orchestra All-City Winter Concert, 7 p.m.
Pat Henry Elementary — Christmas play performances at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Sullivan Village Elementary — 4th grade holiday program.
Wednesday
LPS Transition students will be Christmas caroling at City Hall, 9:15 a.m.
Almor West Elementary — Holiday Hustle Day, wear your workout gear; Painting with the Principal.
Carriage Hills Elementary — Polar Express Movie & PJ Day, concessions available.
Crosby Park Elementary — Santa Shop open.
Edison Elementary — Pajama & Movie Day.
Eisenhower Elementary — Mele Kalikimaka Day, dress like you’re on a Hawaiian vacation.
Eisenhower High — Academic Team practice, 2:30 p.m.; African American Club meets, 2:30 p.m.
Freedom Elementary — Ugly or Nice Christmas Sweater Day.
Lawton High — FCA, 7 a.m.; Academic Team practice, 2:30 p.m.; Stomp practice, 2:30 p.m.
Lincoln Elementary — Student of the Week assembly, 1:30 p.m. & 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur High — FCA, 7:15 a.m.
Pat Henry Elementary — Santa visits.
Whittier Elementary — Cardinal Talent Show.
Thursday
Almor West Elementary — Dreaming of a White Christmas PJ & Movie Day, 9:30 a.m.; classroom parties.
Carriage Hills Elementary — Ugly Sweater/Shirt Day; holiday classroom parties.
Edison Elementary — Dress up as your favorite holiday character today; intermediate classroom parties, 1 p.m.; primary classroom parties, 2 p.m.
Eisenhower Elementary — Pajama Day.
Eisenhower High — GSA, 2:30 p.m.; Native American Club, 2:30 p.m.; Youth and Government, 2:30 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle — Pep rally; grade level dances.
Freedom Elementary — Pajama Day; winter classroom parties; PTA Movie Night, 5:30 p.m.
Lawton High — Ed Tech in building; Unified Club, 7:10 a.m.; Science Club, 2:30 p.m.; Stomp practice, 2:30 p.m.; Math Club, 2:35 p.m.; Senior Class fundraiser — Parents Night Out, $15 per child, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Lincoln Elementary — Polar Express Pajama Day; classroom parties, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur Middle — MMS Builders’ Club Holiday Community Family Night in the MMS commons area, 5 p.m.
Pat Henry Elementary — JAG assembly, 9 a.m.; classroom parties, 2:30 p.m.
Ridgecrest Elementary — Christmas play, 1:30 p.m.
Whittier Elementary — Student Council hosts the Winter Dance; classroom parties in the afternoon.
Friday
Professional Day; no school for students. Students return to campus Jan. 3.