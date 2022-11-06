Monday
Central Middle — Cougar Coffee sales all week, 8:30 a.m.; Academic team practice, 3 p.m.; Chess Club, 3 p.m.
Edison Elementary — STAR assessments all week; Student Council Lunch with the Principal; 4th/5th grades researching Native American history this month for projects they will display Dec. 1.
Eisenhower High — Student Council to State; Academic team practice, 2:30 p.m.; Key Club meeting, 2:30 p.m.; Anime meets all week, 2:30 p.m.
Freedom Elementary — 4th grade to Cameron University Vet Fest 10 a.m.
Lawton High — Art and Social Studies Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Stomp practice, 2:30 p.m.; Table Top meeting, 3 p.m.; ACT tutoring, 3 p.m.; Leadership Club, 3 p.m.
Life Ready Center — Lawton FFA Bountiful Baskets food drive still collecting non-perishable food items and gift cards through Nov. 14.
MacArthur High — Orchestra and Stomp team fundraisers continue; Open Doors meeting, 8:30 a.m.; Crochet and K-Pop Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; NHS, 2:30 p.m.
Pat Henry Elementary — Jag Junction open; 3rd grade students perform at Board of Education meeting, 5:15 p.m.
Whittier Elementary — Breakfast starts at 8:20 a.m. and Wake-Up in the gym, 8:30 a.m. every morning.
Woodland Hills Elementary — Thanksgiving food drive to collect non-perishable food items for food baskets for Veterans and their families, drive will conclude Wednesday; winter sports sign-ups, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; payments due at sign-up.
Tuesday
First Class Teacher in-service at Douglass Learning Center.
Almor West Elementary — Veterans Day Parade, 9:15 a.m.
Central Middle — Art Club, 3 p.m.
Cleveland Elementary — Veterans Day program.
Eisenhower High — NHS, 2:30 p.m.; Youth & Government, 2:30 p.m.
Freedom Elementary — Veterans Day assemblies, 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.; Art Club, 3:40 p.m.
Hugh Bish Elementary — Veterans Day program, 1:30 p.m.
Lawton High — Open Doors meeting, 8:25 a.m.; English, Aviation and Chess Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; NHS meeting, 2:30 p.m.; Stomp practice, 2:30 p.m.; band rehearsal, 3 p.m. Anime Club, 3:05 p.m.
MacArthur High — OU recruiter here and sign up required, 10 a.m.; Key Club, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur Middle — Pre-engineering 8th grade students to LRC.
Pat Henry Elementary — Jag Junction open.
Wednesday
Central Middle — FCA Huddle, 7:45 a.m.; Firo Pizza fundraiser with 25 percent going to CMS, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Edison Elementary — Kindergarten Pajama Party; snack cart for all grades.
Eisenhower High — Military Child Club/Student2Student visit the Lawton Fort Sill Veterans Center 9 a.m.; GPTC presentation in auditorium; Academic team practice, 2:30 p.m.; African American Club, 2:30 p.m.; Eagles Nest meeting, 2:30 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle — FCA in the auditorium, 7:40 a.m.
Freedom Elementary — Veterans Day Parade, 1:30 p.m.
Hugh Bish Elementary — Students wear red or green to honor Veterans.
Lawton High — FCA, 7 a.m.; Leadership Class meeting, 10 a.m.; Academic team and Stomp practices, 2:30 p.m.; Swim team pictures, 5:30 p.m.
Lincoln Elementary — Veterans Day assemblies, primary at 1:30 p.m. and intermediate at 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur High — FCA, 7:15 a.m.; Veterans Day Celebration in auditorium, 8:10 a.m.
Pioneer Park Elementary — Veterans Day assemblies, primary at 1 p.m., intermediate, 1:45 p.m.
Thursday
Virtual Learning Day for LPS; Teachers will be available remotely and students will need to complete assignments on their learning platforms.
Carriage Hills Caroleers to perform at the Lawton Fort Sill Veterans Center, 10 a.m.
Friday
No school; LPS closed in observance of Veterans Day.
Saturday
High school Choir All-State auditions at UCO.
OSSAA Cheer Game Day State.
Winter Invitational eSports Tournament.