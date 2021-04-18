Monday
State mandated testing continues.
MacArthur High – Student Council Blood Drive open to the public in little gym from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; Call Kristen Keplinger, (580) 355-5230 to schedule an appointment. Prom tickets, $15 each, on sale through April 29 during lunches in main hallway or anytime in the Activities Office; National Honor Society induction practice.
Lawton High – Art Club meets in art room, 2:35-4:35 p.m.
Tuesday
MacArthur High – Jostens graduation items delivered today in main hallway, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., $45 cash & carry if you haven’t ordered yet. Key Club meets, 2:30 p.m.; National Honor Society induction in auditorium, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
National Administrative Professional Day.
Lawton High – FCA, 7:05 a.m. Student Council to spring convention in Dickson.
MacArthur High – FCA, 7:15 a.m. All-School Academic Awards Assembly in auditorium, 1 p.m. Student Council to spring convention in Dickson. GSA, 2:30 p.m.; Student Council Dine-In Night, all proceeds go to Make a Difference project.
Eisenhower High – District Student Council Convention in Stratford. Club Scrub, 3rd hour.
Thursday
Lawton High – Gentlemen of LHS, 7 a.m. Jostens graduation items delivered today, 11 a.m-2:30 p.m.
MacArthur High – Choir to State Solo & Ensemble competition in Enid.
Pat Henry Elementary – Snack money due today for delivery tomorrow.
Woodland Hills Elementary – Snack money due today for delivery tomorrow.
Friday
Virtual day for all three high schools.
Woodland Hills Elementary – Class pictures taken today, wear a Woodland Hills shirt or red polo.