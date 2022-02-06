Monday
National School Counseling Week celebrated.
Some activities below had to be rescheduled due to last week’s inclement weather.
Central Middle — Pre-order yearbooks for $35 each during both lunches through Friday; Cougar Coffee pre-sales for Friday delivery.
Eisenhower High — Black History Month celebrations this week; Dress like your Favorite TV Character Day; Bible Study in Room 321, 2:30 p.m.
Freedom Elementary — Battle of the Books; school Spelling Bee, 1:45 p.m.
Lawton High — Art Club, Science Club and Social Studies Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Color Guard interest meeting, 2:30 p.m.; Table Top meeting, 3 p.m.
MacArthur High — National Honor Society and Student Council meetings, 2:30 p.m.
Sullivan Village Elementary — School Spelling Bee for grades 4/5, 1:45 p.m.
Tuesday
Eisenhower High — Anything But a Backpack Day; FCCLA in Room 137, 2:30 p.m.
Lawton High — LHS Student Government sponsored Blood Drive in the auditorium, 7:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m.; Open Doors meeting, 8:25 a.m.; English Club, Chess Club and Ethics Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; NHS meeting, 2:30 p.m.; Anime Club, 3 p.m.; OSAI auditions hosted at LHS, 3:30 p.m.
Hugh Bish Elementary — School Spelling Bee, 9:30 a.m.
MacArthur High — Key Club, 2:30 p.m.; Soccer Meet the Highlanders in the cafeteria.
Ridgecrest Elementary — Spring pictures and class pictures taken today.
Wednesday
Almor West Elementary — School Spelling Bee, 9:30 a.m.
Central Middle — FCA in big gym, 7:45 a.m.
Eisenhower High — Great Plains Tech Center interviews; Cook-out Day with food trucks and sno-cones.
Eisenhower Middle — FCA in auditorium, 7:40 a.m.
Lawton High — Gear Up campus visit; FCA meeting, 7 a.m.; Academic Team meeting, 2:30 p.m.; jazz band rehearsals for winds only, 3 p.m.
MacArthur High — FCA, 7:15 a.m.; GSA, 2:30 p.m.; soccer pictures, 5 p.m.
MacArthur Middle — FCA in the main gym, 7:40 a.m.
Thursday
Central Middle — Native American Club meets in library, 7:55 a.m.; African American Teen Conference XXIX will be held on Zoom at 6 p.m.
Eisenhower High — 90’s Throwback Day; Black History assembly, 9:15 a.m.; National Honor Society in library, 2:30 p.m.; Anime in Room 233, 2:30 p.m.
Lawton High — Gentlemen of LHS meet, 7:05 a.m.; ASVAB, 8 a.m.; Math Club and Science Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur Middle — Band, choir, and orchestra pictures taken in the auditorium.
Friday
Champion for Children nomination form due to the communications office today by 4 p.m.
Central Middle — Cougar Coffee, 8:45 a.m.
Edison Elementary — Valentine photos taken in library; Valentine’s Day classroom parties.
Eisenhower High — Red/Black/Green Day; Anime in Room 233, 2:30 p.m.; GSA in Room 257, 2:30 p.m.
Hugh Bish Elementary — Valentine photos taken in library; Valentine’s Day classroom parties.
MacArthur High — Speech/Debate at Weatherford today and Saturday; Mr. MHS during 4th hour; Drama Club, 2:30 p.m.; Color Guard tryouts, 5:30 p.m.
MacArthur Middle — Valentine’s Day Dance in the main gym, 3-5 p.m.
Sullivan Village Elementary — Classroom Valentine parties.
Whittier Elementary — 100 Day of School Celebration; Global Play Day; Cardinal of the Week award; Valentine’s Day classroom parties.
Saturday
Lawton High — Ethics Bowl Competition at Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics.The ACT previously scheduled for today has been cancelled.
MacArthur High — Choir will be delivering singing Valentines.